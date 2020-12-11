Letters to the editor for Dec. 11, 2020

Campbell County is a laughingstock
Now that their “no mask” ordinance has made national headlines, our area is the laughingstock of the country.
Campbell County residents with COVID-19 should not be admitted to our overcrowded hospitals.
Perhaps their “militia” can care for them.
We will also not be patronizing their contaminated businesses. Masks and social distancing saves lives!
JIM HIGGINS
Monroe
Taking business elsewhere
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors sided with politics when they unanimously passed a resolution to make the county a first amendment sanctuary.
Given the rising COVID-19 rates in Virginia and the increasing hospitalizations and deaths, you would think they would want people to wear masks to protect themselves, others, and their businesses. Obviously, they don’t agree with Governor Northam’s mandate but people’s safety and welfare — not to mention the doctors and nurses — come before the individual’s rights.
If you want laws and not a mandate then have your state legislators do their job. This is a pandemic not a first amendment issue so wear a mask until a vaccine arrives. Other states, such as West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee, didn’t want to be told what to do and look at their virus rates.
Pray you don’t get this virus or lose a loved one. As for me I will do my business in another locality that realizes what a pandemic is and what is necessary to take care of it’s citizens.
BILL GRAHAM
Forest
