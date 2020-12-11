Letters to the editor for Dec. 11, 2020

Campbell County is a laughingstock

Now that their “no mask” ordinance has made national headlines, our area is the laughingstock of the country.

Campbell County residents with COVID-19 should not be admitted to our overcrowded hospitals.

Perhaps their “militia” can care for them.

We will also not be patronizing their contaminated businesses. Masks and social distancing saves lives!

JIM HIGGINS

Monroe

Taking business elsewhere

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors sided with politics when they unanimously passed a resolution to make the county a first amendment sanctuary.

Given the rising COVID-19 rates in Virginia and the increasing hospitalizations and deaths, you would think they would want people to wear masks to protect themselves, others, and their businesses. Obviously, they don’t agree with Governor Northam’s mandate but people’s safety and welfare — not to mention the doctors and nurses — come before the individual’s rights.