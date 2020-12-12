Letters to the editor for Dec. 12, 2020

Many thanks
Lynchburg Beacon of Hope would like to express our sincere gratitude to the community, sponsors, and local artists for the incredible support given for our event, Art for Achievement. Lynchburg Beacon of Hope and the Lynchburg Art Club joined forces in a dynamic fundraising project for our Lynchburg public school youth. This unique fundraiser, Art for Achievement, culminated in a hybrid-virtual event that was filmed at The Lynchburg Academy of The Arts on Nov. 14.
A tremendous thanks goes out to our event sponsors: Bettye Chambers, Bryant Haskins, Cary and Robert Roberts, Centra College of Nursing, Dodson Pest Control, English Construction, Everyday Sommelier, Mary Jane and Charlie Pryor, Jimmy and Liz Foster, Bobby Foster, Jamerson-Lewis Construction, Lamar, Maddox Air & Electrical, MaryJane Dolan, Moore & Giles, Purple Door Gourmet Kitchen & Catering, Select Bank, The News & Advance, US Pipe, and VALTIM Marketing Solutions.
An incredibly special thanks goes out to the local artists from our community who stepped up and gave their time and talent by donating more than 150 signed pieces of artwork for both the silent and live auctions. These works of art created such a wonderful collective vision of what makes this community so special and why our young people are considered such a vital and important part of the Lynchburg community.
Lastly, but certainly not least an enormous thank you to the wonderful Art for Achievement committee members who worked with Lynchburg Beacon of Hope staff members and challenging circumstances to safely present this event. A debt of gratitude goes out to: Bob Bibee, Thomas Brennan, Kathy Bush, Holly Frazier, Full Circle Marketing, Peggy Nolley, Ellen Nygaard, Lisa Richards, Jon Roark, and Gay Tucker.
Funds raised from this unique fundraiser will support college and career access work for students in the Lynchburg City Schools who take advantage of Lynchburg Beacon of Hope’s Future Centers and the Stay Close, Go Far Scholarships. We have seen an overwhelming response from the 2020 LCS graduates to pursue Lynchburg Beacon of Hope’s Stay Close, Go Far Scholarships as they enter college and technical certification programs this Fall 2020 semester. An unprecedented 45% of the 2020 graduates of Heritage and E.C. Glass High Schools are attending college or certification programs on a Beacon of Hope Scholarship!
LAURA HAMILTON
JOAN FOSTER
Lynchburg Beacon of Hope
