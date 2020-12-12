Letters to the editor for Dec. 12, 2020

Many thanks

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope would like to express our sincere gratitude to the community, sponsors, and local artists for the incredible support given for our event, Art for Achievement. Lynchburg Beacon of Hope and the Lynchburg Art Club joined forces in a dynamic fundraising project for our Lynchburg public school youth. This unique fundraiser, Art for Achievement, culminated in a hybrid-virtual event that was filmed at The Lynchburg Academy of The Arts on Nov. 14.

A tremendous thanks goes out to our event sponsors: Bettye Chambers, Bryant Haskins, Cary and Robert Roberts, Centra College of Nursing, Dodson Pest Control, English Construction, Everyday Sommelier, Mary Jane and Charlie Pryor, Jimmy and Liz Foster, Bobby Foster, Jamerson-Lewis Construction, Lamar, Maddox Air & Electrical, MaryJane Dolan, Moore & Giles, Purple Door Gourmet Kitchen & Catering, Select Bank, The News & Advance, US Pipe, and VALTIM Marketing Solutions.