Letters to the editor for Dec. 13, 2020

Knows nothing about democracy

Trump’s behavior after having lost the election is proof positive he knows nothing about democracy.

ED WALLACE

Lynchburg

What went wrong?

Following your article by Cal Thomas, I agree fullheartedly those surrounding Jerry Falwell let him down.

As a group of pastors that proclaim Christ, what was their input to enable Liberty University to stay the course laid out by Falwell Sr.? As a body, what went wrong?

Today, many point at Jerry Jr.’s behavior, as in a way justified. Why did those surrounding him, for the glory of God, keep silent? There seems only one answer, “paid positions.” Anyone criticizing him now must be held accountable, whether on the board or ones responsible on campus for spiritual affairs. All paid for years, all sinned.

When we read about the Lord’s supper, Jesus said to his disciples, “one of you will betray me.” All said, “Not I, Lord.” Jesus said, “The one who dips the bread with me is the one.” Judas dipped first! Where was the complaints from the rest of the disciples? Where are men that rubbed shoulders with Christ? Silent.