Letters to the editor for Dec. 13, 2020

Liberty is never absolute
The front page of Sunday’s The News & Advance featured a photo of an unidentified young man at a local militia rally grinning in front of a sign proclaiming “Give me liberty or give me death.”
Ironic, isn’t it?
Patrick Henry never heard of COVID-19, and I seriously doubt he would approve of using his words in this context because, in this case, your liberty to parade around maskless and play soldier may cause someone else’s death. No one deserves liberty without accepting the responsibility that it entails, and liberty is never absolute. Someone will always be there with rules.
Assembling outdoors without a mask, though irresponsible, is probably not terribly dangerous, but the crowded indoor meetings with the area Boards of Supervisors are another story.
We really need to elect people to governing boards who are not so easily intimidated and who genuinely care about the health of the people they serve. Even if these militia types don’t catch COVID-19, some of them — or some of us — are likely to need hospital care for another ailment, only to discover that no beds are available.
Is temporarily giving up a tiny bit of your “liberty” so oppressive that you would prefer to die in the hospital waiting room or parking lot? It has become that serious.
Our governor is a physician who has taken an oath to prevent and treat illness and to do no harm. He has an extremely thankless job, and some rules may seem unfair. His term is limited, however, and I’ve seen no indication that he, unlike someone else I know, is trying to finagle another one. Just bear with it. The situation will eventually improve, but this anti-rule attitude is the reason it hasn’t already.
I taught school for many years. I will never forget the student who objected to my classroom rules and informed me he was tired of people telling him what to do so he was quitting school and joining the Army. I’m pretty sure how that turned out.
Liberty is never absolute, so it is foolish and incredibly selfish to risk human life demanding something that does not exist. Someone will always be there with rules.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station
Time to stand up to mask lunacy
It’s time to call an end to the idea that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Explain this to me. Most Americans wear a cloth mask that does not fit air tight to their face. Oxygen flows around and through the mask. Therefore, the virus flows through the mask. So what does the mask do?
We are told to stay at least six feet away from others.
OK. So if I am six feet away, why do I need a mask?
Oh, you say the mask prevents me from coughing, sneezing or spitting on someone else. That is true, but as an adult I didn’t do that before COVID-19 came on the scene and I don’t do it now, whether I have a mask on or not.
I also question the practical use of the mask in accordance with current guidelines.
I enter a restaurant with my mask on.
I wear it while waiting to be seated.
Then I am seated at a table no more than a few steps away from where I have been waiting, but now I am allowed to take my mask off.
I guess the virus knows not to attack anyone while they are eating.
As far as I know, there is no scientific evidence masks do anything to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wearing masks is nothing more than a political statement by politicians trying to exert power over the people.
It’s time Americans were Americans and stand up to this lunacy. We have been wearing masks since March 2020 and COVID-19 still is here.
Politicians now are talking about more shutdowns and more mandatory wearing of masks.
Why? We have already tried these measures and scientifically they have not proven to do anything except put people out of jobs and anger most citizens.
Stand up, America.
Tell the politicians and so called experts to get out of our lives.
No more masks, no more shutdowns.
SAM BARLOTTA
Lynchburg
Weather without spin, please
Do you know what the following words and phrases have in common? Pretreated, bread and milk, plows, icy bridges, slippery overpasses, delays, closings, VDOT, low pressure and total accumulation.
Answer: all are used by local weather people when snow is forecasted.
People in the area have a tendency to overreact in snowy weather anyway and they do not need local meteorologists putting their spin on forecasts by over-predicting the amounts or the duration of the impending snow.
Unfortunately, this occurs more often than not and it causes more anxiety among the area residents.
One small example is the bread and milk.
As soon as weather people discover there is a possibility of snow, they start broadcasting about getting your bread and milk and this results in empty shelves and a run on grocery stores.
Here are some comments local meteorologists inject into their forecasts that are unneeded and not appreciated: wear your coat; take your umbrella; turn on your windshield wipers; turn on your heat; turn on your AC, bring in your plants; it’s a great day for a run, or walk or hike.
My point is the local meteorologists should stick to the forecast without their spins, and leave out the narratives.
We are intelligent beings and, unlike some meteorologists, we do know how to come in out of the rain or use our umbrella.
My suggestion to area residents is get the app for the National Weather Service, the Weather Channel or Weather Underground for accurate forecasts without narratives or local spins which have proven to be inaccurate many times when snow is predicted.
If you do this you won’t have to listen to make sure you get your bread and milk.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest
There is more to life
While preparing for a Sunday lesson, my study referred to the secondhand retail industry, one you may have participated now and then.
On television, I’ve enjoyed “American Pickers” where Mike and Frank go cruising around to find great value in antiques where owners are willing to, and sometimes, not willing to sell their keepsakes.
The Pickers searching for items of value, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars, and other times just a few dollars. Their television program is interesting and keeps my attention.
This time of year, my attention is about Christmas, the season and reason are all about Jesus. There is a gift, one most valuable. Jesus will give you this gift if you accept Him as your Savior, a guide and purpose for your life.
Many go through life just thinking of yourselves, and only of yourself. If you want life to get better then listen to John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Before 2021, change your life, a permanent change to save your life. Sounds nutty, there IS more to life.
The Christmas season is the perfect timing, begin by receiving the gift, not one from a secondhand retail industry, but one Christ offers freely. Try attending church, one celebrating the birth of Christ, and have a Merry Christmas.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
We’ve got a big problem
We have a big problem in this country that the next administration is going to have to deal with.
Over the past few years, racism has reared its ugly head once more. I think many white Aryan American voters still are angry that an African-American was elected to the Oval Office and basically have decided to overlook Trump’s mistakes and voted for him anyway.
They simply can’t get past the notion that people of color should have the same rights as they do.
Like their confederate relations from way back when, they have been indoctrinated to believe anyone with a different skin color should be a second class citizen. I was hoping we were beyond that.
Social media is part of the problem because there seems to be almost no end to conspiracy theories about people of color, who rightly are angry about that. Right-wing radio commentators make it worse, of course, and thanks to the NRA, everyone can buy all the guns they want, presumably to prepare for the next ‘civil war’, an idea that has divided our nation.
Like I said, we have a big problem in this country that the next administration is going to have to deal with. President Trump has exacerbated the problem, to be sure, but it did not start with him, but in order to get their votes, he has lied to them about everything.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus told the Roman Governor Pilate, just before he was crucified, “for this I came into the world, to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice”.
That lets Trump out.
VINCENT HOVDA
Lynchburg
In support of the right to life
Mr. Jesse Mast’s Dec. 3, 2020 letter, “Is Abortion a Right,” was right on target. His logic and reasoning are irrefutable. I would add a Biblical perspective regarding “rights” and legality.
There are many things God forbids in his Laws (The Ten Commandments, Exodus 20:2-17), Statutes, Ordinances and Judgments (Old Testament Books of Genesis, Exodus, Deuteronomy, and Numbers) that are “legal” or accepted in our society; Land is to be divided, not sold (Leviticus 25:23, Proverbs 22:28), monopolies (Isaiah 5:8), taxes (Mathew 17:24-27, Proverbs 29:4), kings (1 Samuel 8:11-18), usury; the lending of money with interest (Exodus 22:25, Proverbs 22:7, Deuteronomy 23:19-20, Ezekiel 18:13, Leviticus 25: 35-37), homosexuality (Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, 1 Corinthians 6:9), and abortion (Exodus 21:22-23, Psalms 127:3, Jeremiah 1: 5, Proverbs 6:6-11, Job 31:15, Exodus 20:13).
The Bible says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” and “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”
Unfortunately, many of our churches no longer teach the laws and most of our country has turned its back on God. Prayer and the Ten Commandments have been taken out of schools, courthouses and municipal buildings. The Bible says, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts”.
For the sake of argument, let’s suppose supporters of abortion had been aborted by their mothers. Would they still (only in theory of course) support the mothers’ “right to control their bodies” over their right to life?
SCOTT MYERS
Lynchburg
Do you deserve care?
Representative Bob Good, you attended a protest rally Saturday, Dec. 5 in Campbell County to speak about the “illegal” mandate from Governor Northam.
Given your comments on your rights, does this mean you don’t wear a mask or socially distance just because you were told to do so? Shouldn’t common sense, not politics, dictate that you should protect yourself as well as your constituents? And if you don’t should the doctors and nurses have to take care of you? As a state official shouldn’t you believe the science and set the right example?
This virus is an unbearable burden on our nation and doesn’t respect anyone’s beliefs or politics. I hope you are smart enough to do the right thing.
Christ calls us all to love one another and take care of everyone, period. Maybe you will see the light and not the virus.
BILL GRAHAM
Forest
Knows nothing about democracy
Trump’s behavior after having lost the election is proof positive he knows nothing about democracy.
ED WALLACE
Lynchburg
What went wrong?
Following your article by Cal Thomas, I agree fullheartedly those surrounding Jerry Falwell let him down.
As a group of pastors that proclaim Christ, what was their input to enable Liberty University to stay the course laid out by Falwell Sr.? As a body, what went wrong?
Today, many point at Jerry Jr.’s behavior, as in a way justified. Why did those surrounding him, for the glory of God, keep silent? There seems only one answer, “paid positions.” Anyone criticizing him now must be held accountable, whether on the board or ones responsible on campus for spiritual affairs. All paid for years, all sinned.
When we read about the Lord’s supper, Jesus said to his disciples, “one of you will betray me.” All said, “Not I, Lord.” Jesus said, “The one who dips the bread with me is the one.” Judas dipped first! Where was the complaints from the rest of the disciples? Where are men that rubbed shoulders with Christ? Silent.
This came to mind when I read about Jerry Jr. All sinned, but all forgiven by our savior. If you disagree with this, cast the first stone.”
WILLIAM BELL
Forest
