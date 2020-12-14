Letters to the editor for Dec. 14, 2020

Consequences will last

I am outraged about the Campbell County Board of Supervisors’ passing of a resolution to disregard Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders pertaining to public health in the midst of an ever more serious pandemic.

This took place after a public hearing, which was without social distancing and wearing of face masks. Evidently, the supervisors were convinced by the gang of selfish people who ambushed the hearing, whining about their constitutional right to behave as if there were no deadly virus circulating.

I would bet every one of those people define themselves as Christians. Prioritizing business as usual over the health and lives of their neighbors is not Christ-like. People who engage in unsafe behavior during the height of a serious pandemic don’t just put themselves at risk — they put everyone they contact afterwards at risk.

An important role of government is to protect the health of all citizens, and that is what our governor is trying to do. Winning the war against the virus requires small sacrifices — wearing a mask, avoiding crowds indoors, social distancing, and washing hands. These measures are easy and effective. Those who refuse to follow them are infecting the rest of us.