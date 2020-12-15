Letters to the editor for Dec. 15, 2020

Learning our lesson?

Little has changed since our six dates of protest that ‘Black Lives Matter.’

Since the height of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests some months ago, in Lynchburg and across the United States and the world, I have made every effort to place an objective view on whether there have been any changes in our city (Lynchburg) that shows we are moving in a more conscientious direction of acquiring true equality and diversity.

We have witnessed allegations leveled against Liberty University, with some that suggest this institution has failed to establish a diverse employee profile, and the same being said about its student population.

It is reasonable to infer the management of the city of Lynchburg would have taken the lead in addressing some of the concerns of its residents who participated in the six protest marches that took place in June. The protests, comprising both whites and blacks, advocated loudly for equal treatment to blacks in particular.