Letters to the editor for Dec. 15, 2020

Learning our lesson?
Little has changed since our six dates of protest that ‘Black Lives Matter.’
Since the height of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests some months ago, in Lynchburg and across the United States and the world, I have made every effort to place an objective view on whether there have been any changes in our city (Lynchburg) that shows we are moving in a more conscientious direction of acquiring true equality and diversity.
We have witnessed allegations leveled against Liberty University, with some that suggest this institution has failed to establish a diverse employee profile, and the same being said about its student population.
It is reasonable to infer the management of the city of Lynchburg would have taken the lead in addressing some of the concerns of its residents who participated in the six protest marches that took place in June. The protests, comprising both whites and blacks, advocated loudly for equal treatment to blacks in particular.
In a city that is comprised of 28% Blacks, there is little evidence that supports there is equitable representation of Blacks in the leadership profile of our city management. More so, over the past six months, we have seen several high-profile city positions vacated, with almost none being populated by Black replacements.
I hope the shakers and movers of the city management do not take the lessons learned from these protests for granted. We have seen little or nothing that validates our city management has injected something new that would ensure Blacks are provided with equal opportunities.
The awareness of equality in the workforce will continue to be raised, and management of the city of Lynchburg must be held accountable if they have not delivered in providing equitable opportunities to Blacks, especially in a city like Lynchburg.
RUPERT JORDAN
Lynchburg
