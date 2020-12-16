Letters to the editor for Dec. 16, 2020

Comparing 1918 and 2020

On October 6, 1918, The News published information (featured in a recent article from Jones Memorial Library) about the effect of the 1918 influenza pandemic on the city.

The News cited “drastic closing orders” issued by the Board of Health, and a proclamation by the mayor of Lynchburg who ordered the closing of all schools, churches, and theaters, and prohibited all public gatherings. There also are references to the large number of cases and the necessity of wearing masks.

It appears in 1918 the citizens of Lynchburg took these orders very seriously; they knew it was the only way to save lives.

In 2020, the Governor has issued similar orders, with the same purpose of saving lives. Yet during the past few days, there have been articles in this paper about groups who are defying the orders from the Governor. These groups refer to “protecting the rights of the people” or claim they are “exempt from the rules”.

At the risk of overstating the obvious, I would remind them: COVID-19 is completely oblivious to the rights of the people, and not one single human being is exempt from COVID-19.

Ignoring the Governor’s mandate makes about as much sense as driving under the influence.