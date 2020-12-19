Letters to the editor for Dec. 19, 2020

A lesson in heeding

I came across the word “heeding” in a daily Bible reading and decided to look it up to check out its meaning.

It means “to pay attention to; listen to and consider.”

In the recent contested election, many decided on the written or spoken anger presented by the press spilling the hate for President Trump with words of every description.

How many were not “heeding” the evidence showing the constructive accomplishments of the last four years?

What consideration did the public put on the massive changes occurring benefitting every class of citizenship to include minorities, as they had the greatest employment on record ever?

And further, how often do you heed advice from those of knowledge or friends who are looking after your good?

As a Christian I know it is important to heed His Word and His Holy Spirit. Do you go along with faith knowing you are heading the right direction? Do you go along and know you are heading in the wrong way? What turns you back from the wrong way?