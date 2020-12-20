Letters to the editor for Dec. 20, 2020

Maybe you have not thought about this at all. Or maybe you have thought about it a lot. But we see people every day taking off their mask or not wearing a mask for a wide variety of reasons. I guess it is obvious you can’t eat with a mask. And when we are out alone in our automobile, maybe a mask is optional. But part of the psychology of mask wearing is we need to constantly see other people wearing a mask to be encouraged and even cowed into doing the same!

People who are speaking against the health precautions we are being urged to accept as a daily part of our life sometimes talk about us being sheep. I think this is a situation where the herd instinct is valuable. If we see people who are supposedly in leadership positions not wearing masks or removing their masks in certain circumstances, I think we can assume a lot of people will imagine their own special circumstances where wearing a mask is optional.

I live in a building where the condo board has decided it is mandatory to wear a mask inside the building in the public and residential hallways and areas. The first day the signs went up with the word mandatory, a couple of them were torn down.