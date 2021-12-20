Letters to the editor for Dec. 20, 2021

Best spot for new police HQ

The City Council is trying to decide where to put the Lynchburg Police Department. The best place is 12th and Kemper streets. That would help cut down on the crime in the inner city. They are also considering Odd Fellows Road. That is too far out to help with the crime rate. When criminals see the police they back off. If they do not see any that makes it easy for them to do as they please. We need to cut down on the crime. There is plenty of room at 12th and Kemper streets to build the police station and park their cars. Let’s get our money’s worth and solve this problem.

ERNIE IRVAN

Lynchburg

The joy of giving

During these trying times, people are finding it hard to provide for their families this Christmas.

There is a man who had a vision 44 years ago. God placed upon his heart to provide families’ children with new toys and food for everyone in need. His love for giving is immeasurable. His love for children is even greater. I’ve never met anyone like him. Thank you Pastor Charles William Dunning II for the toy drive and the Red Truck Food Ministry.

These special ministries are a blessing to the entire community and surrounding areas. Pastor Dunning’s love for giving and tireless efforts are to be commended. I also want to thank his members at the Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel for supporting his vision. May God bless you all not only at Christmas but throughout the year.

SHELIA MOLINA

Lynchburg