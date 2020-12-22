Letters to the editor for Dec. 22, 2020

Two letters, two different saviors

On Dec. 9 and 10, I was treated to two letters encouraging us to focus on the reason for the season. The first was an unforgiving rant directed at liberals and their supposed war on Christmas. The second focused on the Jesus who came to earth and the example He set for us to follow.

I’m reminded that in Luke, Chapter 18, Jesus told a story of two men praying in church. The rich religious ruler exalted himself thanking God that he was not like these tax-collecting (liberal) sinners. The disgraced tax collector was prostrate pleading for God to have mercy on him, a sinner. Jesus condemned the religious man for his pride and exalted the sinner for his humility.

Considering this story, one writer goes away with God’s praise. The other walks away blithely unaware he stands condemned. With that in mind, this liberal sinner wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Good New Year.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest

A letter to Cal Thomas

You could use an update, both in your thinking and profile picture — the two are related.