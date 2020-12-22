Letters to the editor for Dec. 22, 2020

Two letters, two different saviors
On Dec. 9 and 10, I was treated to two letters encouraging us to focus on the reason for the season. The first was an unforgiving rant directed at liberals and their supposed war on Christmas. The second focused on the Jesus who came to earth and the example He set for us to follow.
I’m reminded that in Luke, Chapter 18, Jesus told a story of two men praying in church. The rich religious ruler exalted himself thanking God that he was not like these tax-collecting (liberal) sinners. The disgraced tax collector was prostrate pleading for God to have mercy on him, a sinner. Jesus condemned the religious man for his pride and exalted the sinner for his humility.
Considering this story, one writer goes away with God’s praise. The other walks away blithely unaware he stands condemned. With that in mind, this liberal sinner wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a Good New Year.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
A letter to Cal Thomas
You could use an update, both in your thinking and profile picture — the two are related.
Your views are more at home in the Old Testament rather than the New. Your one note song — abortion is bad, wealth is good — is not in tune with Christ’s message of love God and your neighbor.
The ancient Hebrews believed life began at birth, so losing a fetus, or aborting one, did not violate Thou Shalt Not Kill. I believe a fetus is a potential life, but it is far better to abort than to bring an unwanted child into our world. We have too many of those already, and too few willing to adopt.
Meanwhile, the religious right continues to remove the safety net for those already here, and put more importance on making it to heaven than doing good acts here. Abortion is the red herring used to appear to have the moral upper hand, but it is an appearance only, like your colored hair.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe