Letters to the editor for Dec. 23, 2020

Gratitude for Daily Bread

I’d like to share my gratitude for one charity in Lynchburg that is a good news story every day — The [Lynchburg] Daily Bread.

I’m a new board member for this organization, and I have come to know just how important this organization is to hundreds of people and families in our region. Yes, region! The Daily Bread delivers meals to recipients all over the Region 2000 area.

With COVID-19, the leaders and team found a way to still get the quality meals to those in need, even though we couldn’t receive our guests in the dining room. An interesting need emerged as well during these COVID-19 times, where many of the usual volunteers were not comfortable continuing to volunteer on account of potential exposure to COVID-19, so at least one group really stepped up — the Lynchburg Fire Department. The firefighters are able to send badly needed volunteers every Tuesday.

Each challenge we, as a community and an organization, face has been addressed and met in amazing ways.

No less amazing is the continued generosity of the individuals and businesses that continue to support the mission of the Daily Bread. Even in these difficult times for many people in our community, we continue to receive solid support from the people who make this area work.