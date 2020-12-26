Letters to the editor for Dec. 26, 2020

Time to get rid of virus
Facts seem to be in question for many.
These seem to be true: COVID-19 is real; loss of jobs, businesses, and life are due to the virus; “normal life” won’t return until the virus is controlled; hospital care for all is threatened by numbers of infections; masks and limiting contacts reduce transmission chances; two main causes of disease transmission are aerosols and stupidity; rights are granted with responsibilities; and rights are protected when you are responsible.
Let’s get rid of the virus!
H. DAVIS VON OESEN
Lynchburg
Standing in a storm
Proclaiming the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax is a lot like standing in the middle of a thunderstorm and telling the world there is no lightning.
The major difference is only the person who refuses to come in out of the rain will die if struck by lightning. Family, friends, and neighbors will die when deniers refuse to practice simple personal safety during a pandemic. Don’t overlook the fact that people are a heck of lot more likely to die from COVID-19 than lightning. The “phony” pandemic has killed more than 300 people in Virginia’s 5th District. The people of this region need leadership, not demagoguery, on this issue.
DENNIS GOFF
Bedford
Dr. Shearer will be missed
I was saddened to see Dr. Elliott Shearer’s obituary in last Sunday’s newspaper.
Dr. Shearer was my dentist, and friend for over 40 years. He was a kind, caring man. He was also a great conversationalist. I always enjoyed going to see him. He served Lynchburg well for many years on City Council, and as Mayor.
He will be greatly missed. My condolences go out to his wife and family.
RICHARD BAILEY
Lynchburg