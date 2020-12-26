Letters to the editor for Dec. 26, 2020

Time to get rid of virus

Facts seem to be in question for many.

These seem to be true: COVID-19 is real; loss of jobs, businesses, and life are due to the virus; “normal life” won’t return until the virus is controlled; hospital care for all is threatened by numbers of infections; masks and limiting contacts reduce transmission chances; two main causes of disease transmission are aerosols and stupidity; rights are granted with responsibilities; and rights are protected when you are responsible.

Let’s get rid of the virus!

H. DAVIS VON OESEN

Lynchburg

Standing in a storm

Proclaiming the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax is a lot like standing in the middle of a thunderstorm and telling the world there is no lightning.