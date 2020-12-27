Letters to the editor for Dec. 27, 2020

A reminder of the beauty around us

For the residents of Lynchburg, the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has brought mixed sentiments. The unanimous one of health concerns, is primary. However, emerging out of this dilemma have been some rewarding attributes that have impacted our families in positive ways.

Having frequented the many picturesque parks, I have noticed more family-oriented activities than ever before; riding of bicycles, fishing, canoeing and family picnics to name a few. I believe many of us in Lynchburg now are being reminded of the beauty that surrounds us; having been previously distracted by the busy lives that many of us lead.

Our city seems to have adapted efficiently to deal with the challenges we currently face; at least from the perspective of reigniting our passion for the outdoors. I observe everyday the love we now openly share with our families and friends, as we traverse the rivers, trails, waterways and recreational facilities that we are blessed to have here in the Hill City of Lynchburg.