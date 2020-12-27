Letters to the editor for Dec. 27, 2020

A reminder of the beauty around us
For the residents of Lynchburg, the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has brought mixed sentiments. The unanimous one of health concerns, is primary. However, emerging out of this dilemma have been some rewarding attributes that have impacted our families in positive ways.
Having frequented the many picturesque parks, I have noticed more family-oriented activities than ever before; riding of bicycles, fishing, canoeing and family picnics to name a few. I believe many of us in Lynchburg now are being reminded of the beauty that surrounds us; having been previously distracted by the busy lives that many of us lead.
Our city seems to have adapted efficiently to deal with the challenges we currently face; at least from the perspective of reigniting our passion for the outdoors. I observe everyday the love we now openly share with our families and friends, as we traverse the rivers, trails, waterways and recreational facilities that we are blessed to have here in the Hill City of Lynchburg.
It is accurate to say we have revisited the simple qualities of life that nature has blessed us so abundantly with in Lynchburg. Social distancing with non-family members has acted as the catalyst for families to become closer to each other. This pandemic has made us become more aware of the value of the precious gift of life, along with the importance of family values and family bonding.
What we have in our city is envied by many places; some that are not as privileged to have found the favor that we have, with mother nature. Let us continue to embrace these blessings and celebrate the role of the family. If the characteristics of our city can be bottled and sent throughout the world, I’m sure it would be graciously received.
ARNOLD CORNEAL
Lynchburg
Thanks to laboratory professionals
I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the extremely hard-working but completely unrecognized laboratory professionals who have worked tirelessly through this pandemic to provide COVID-19 testing to our community.
These professionals have worked day and night to provide testing services to our area, yet have received little to no recognition for their hard work. I hope this small token of appreciation will help spread the word about how important the laboratory is and how invaluable these professionals are to our community.
I would also like to give a special thank you to Dr. Dominic Raso, who has worked nonstop since the beginning of March to bring testing to this community. It has been through his hard work and determination that we have been able to test many of our most vulnerable community members. Without Dr. Raso and the good people of the laboratories at Centra Health & Pathology Consultants, our community would be much worse for the wear.
It is my sincere hope that this small token of appreciation will let them know how thankful we all are for their efforts to help combat this pandemic. Make sure to thank a laboratory professional today!
STEFANIE RASO
Lynchburg
Help defend our constitution
It appears many people in Bedford and Campbell counties do not truly understand the Constitution.
The Preamble to the Constitution states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of the United States”.
Amendments are simply ways to lead to these main purposes.
At present, we are defending ourselves against a common enemy, the COVID-19 virus. To date, this enemy has wounded, to varying degrees, close to 16 million people. To date, 300,000 lives have been lost in this war. Government is to provide for our common defense, and promote the general welfare. Sideline issues would be justice, so that people of color and people in poverty are not affected more than other groups, The war will be won by a variety of factors. What each of us can do now is mask; avoid gathering in large groups, unless by internet; and staying six feet apart, and washing and disinfecting often.
I hope people understand when they refuse to follow these rules of war, they are allowing our enemy to win. The role of government is to make sure that doesn’t happen. And your protests against these guidelines being enforced are aiding and abetting our common enemy. Please help defend the USA!
MARIA ABE
Lynchburg
For the greater good
In reading articles regarding local opposition to Virginia’s increasingly restrictive COVID-19 safety rules, I unexpectedly understood the concerns.
The right to public assembly as made clear in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is critical for our democracy to function.
On the other hand, it also is understandable that the First Amendment is not absolute. Free speech is of paramount importance, yet we cannot make slanderous statements about others. We cannot yell “Fire” in a crowded theater as a prank. We cannot overstep the rights of others nor cause injury. In a similar fashion, we cannot (should not?) hold a public assembly where the spread of a high risk disease is likely.
From all medical information available, public gatherings are part of the COVID-19 spread calculus. Reducing the size of gatherings helps to insure public safety by reducing the spread. Large public gatherings can and do cause injury to others. Even if those attending the public gathering are unconcerned about their safety, they may spread the virus at a later time to others who were not part of the gathering. This oversteps the rights of others, much akin to yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater.
At times, it is imperative for our government to make health and safety decisions that in the interests of the greater good. Citizens should make our concerns known regarding restrictions and government should make only those restrictions necessary for as limited a time as possible. We should have reasonable arguments about any government restriction and hold government accountable for any overstepping of its bounds.
Government should restore public gatherings of any size as soon as possible. However, at this time, to do so poses significant risk of injury to the general population.
Once again, we cannot hold the First Amendment as absolute.
JEFF SMITH
Lynchburg
Willful ignorance
Let’s assume there are no COVID-19 mandates. Let’s assume the word “pandemic” is removed from our vocabulary. Let’s assume that COVID-19 is a bad, highly contagious bug that can sicken, debilitate or kill.
Let’s assume that we all have access to the same information.
Under these assumptions, why would any human being knowingly, willfully engage in behavior that could possibly sicken or kill another human being? Why wouldn’t a human being, out of an abundance of caution, behave in a way to prevent this?
Under these assumptions, there’s no violation of our First Amendment — there’s nothing to protest. There’s simply the need for each of us to behave in a responsible manner.
Yet many of us don’t. Why?
To those of us who blow off the postings of masks required, who blow off warnings of group gatherings, who blow off the responsibility to look out for each other … don’t be surprised when losing friends and acquaintances, not cheerfully helped when shopping, given a wide berth. As for me, sadly these people can no longer be my friends or acquaintances, can no longer expect my cheerful help, can no longer stand close to me. Perhaps never again when COVID-19, as all things, will pass.
Most of us have the ability to see, speak, hear and touch. And reason. So how can some of us act so oblivious to what’s ravaging humanity? I submit it’s due to “willful ignorance”: what I don’t know, or don’t want to know, won’t hurt me or others. Until it does.
PATRICK LYNSKEY
Lynchburg
Vote is greed-level ignorance
I live in the city, not in Campbell County, which I’m thankful for, given the recent supervisors vote encouraging citizens to intentionally spread the deadly COVID-19 virus.
While reading about the meeting, it occurred to me ignorance on this level is beyond just being stupid. It’s clearly greed-level ignorance. It’s been my experience that one’s ability to rationalize a clearly ignorant stance is heightened when there’s a few bucks to be made.
So here’s what I would do if my Lynchburg City Council was considering ignorance of Campbell County’s magnitude. My first act would be to ask myself how do these representatives support themselves?
Secondly, how do they personally benefit from encouraging the violation of health safety rules? For example, do their business interests get a boost from encouraging violations? Does it get them in good with wealthy political donors? Does it boost their support with local radical alarmists like militias and hate groups?
Call me an idealist, but it has to be something like this because I refuse to believe anyone is truly organically stupid enough to vote for intentionally spreading COVID-19. And by the way, what a slap in the face to frontline and healthcare workers!
Lastly, wherever you live in the area, be smart. Wear a mask, social distance, avoid gatherings over the recommended limit and most of all don’t support businesses that violate or flaunt these very necessary, reasonable and temporary legal restrictions.
If they don’t care about you why care about them?
Ultimately, we all have a patriotic responsibility to do our part in battling COVID-19. Unfortunately, the majority of us will always have to carry some slackers, like the Campbell County supervisors, but seriously given their past track record would it be reasonable to expect anything else?
WALTER DANIELS
Lynchburg
A dose of communism
Since the pandemic, we have also gotten a dose of communism.
Democrat mayors, like comrade Ralph Northam, have shut us down and harmed our lives and economy.
They threaten our freedom of speech and right to defend ourselves while raising taxes and defunding the police. They want to open our borders to criminals and drugs, take away our health insurance, school choice, affordable, reliable energy and religious freedom.
So how do you like your communism now?
JACK LEGGETT
Forest
Osteopathic doctors treat the whole person
As we look forward to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, health care is forever changed by what we learned through this pandemic.
Media coverage has enabled doctors to offer their expertise that often becomes politicized. This media spotlight on the interaction between healthcare and politics has brought doctor of osteopathic medicine physicians such as Sean Conley DO, physician to the President, to national attention. Coverage on media outlets such as CNN and MSNBC have perpetuated unfortunate misconceptions about DOs, questioning why President Trump’s care is overseen by an “osteopath” instead of an “actual doctor,” such as an infectious disease specialist or an internist.
In actuality, DOs are fully licensed physicians who can practice in any medical specialty. Dr. Conley, one of more than 120,000 DOs practicing in the U.S., is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who receives the same amount of training as his MD counterparts.
Even though we have an osteopathic medical school (Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine) and many practicing DOs right here in Lynchburg, you might not know the difference between DOs and MDs. DOs, in any specialty, use a whole-person approach to partner with their patients, not only treating them but also emphasizing prevention of illness and maintenance of health.
At osteopathic medical schools, DOs are taught to think of the body as interconnected systems (instead of isolated parts of the whole) to provide patients with the most comprehensive care. The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) states that “DOs strive to help you be truly healthy in mind, body and spirit—not just free of symptoms.”
There is no wonder that osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest growing professions in health care; Americans need doctors who can listen to them and help them with their health goals holistically.
AUBREY JACKSON
Lynchburg