Letters to the editor for Dec. 28, 2020

Forgetting the Republican party

Thank you for publishing [on Dec. 16] the commentary “Forget the Republican party “

It is well written and states the things that I believe after having been a Republican for 50 some years.

You are doing a service for a lot of former Republicans!

ROGER LOHN

Forest

Time for a new party

It may be time to form a new political party that expresses the views of those in the middle.

It could be called MODERATES and would reflect the ideas and ideals of our original Founding Fathers who gave us our Constitution.

From ancient times, we have been admonished to follow the “golden mean,” the middle road, and to try to avoid extremes.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties today contain extreme views.

The best government comes from the sensible and reasoned view from the middle, where people of good intent come together for the good of the whole, where they are willing to work together and compromise when they disagree.