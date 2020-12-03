Letters to the editor for Dec. 3, 2020

Is abortion a right?

Murder is illegal but still happens. Theft is illegal but still happens. The idea that we should legalize something simply because it cannot be enforced perfectly, is an unreasonable standard and a flawed concept. This is especially true when this reasoning is applied to the practice of abortion.

Abortion’s premise is that a woman has the right to her own body and therefore has a right to terminate her pregnancy. This premise of abortion makes two major assumptions. The first assumption is that a human fetus is part of the woman’s body. Second, this premise assumes that a fetus is not a human life and therefore does not have the same rights as other people.

First, assuming a fetus is a part of the woman’s body is false. This concept is false, because all science will both acknowledge and demonstrate that a fetus has its own separate body, with its own DNA, and if given time to further develop, its own fingers, toes, hands heart, brain, etc.

Second, assuming a human fetus is not alive also is false, because human life begins at conception. We know human life begins at conception because human life never occurs before or without the process of conception.