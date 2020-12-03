Letters to the editor for Dec. 3, 2020

Is abortion a right?
Murder is illegal but still happens. Theft is illegal but still happens. The idea that we should legalize something simply because it cannot be enforced perfectly, is an unreasonable standard and a flawed concept. This is especially true when this reasoning is applied to the practice of abortion.
Abortion’s premise is that a woman has the right to her own body and therefore has a right to terminate her pregnancy. This premise of abortion makes two major assumptions. The first assumption is that a human fetus is part of the woman’s body. Second, this premise assumes that a fetus is not a human life and therefore does not have the same rights as other people.
First, assuming a fetus is a part of the woman’s body is false. This concept is false, because all science will both acknowledge and demonstrate that a fetus has its own separate body, with its own DNA, and if given time to further develop, its own fingers, toes, hands heart, brain, etc.
Second, assuming a human fetus is not alive also is false, because human life begins at conception. We know human life begins at conception because human life never occurs before or without the process of conception.
All human life is valuable. All human beings have a right to life. One person’s rights end where another person’s rights begin. Thus, if a human fetus is alive then its life is valuable, and a human fetus is entitled to the same right to life. Purposely depriving an innocent human being of life is murder, therefore abortion is murder because it takes away innocent human life. Thus, in the name of basic morality we must conclude that abortion cannot be justified in the name of imperfect enforcement.
JESSE MAST
Forest
Time to go
Trump, it’s time to go home.
You lost by more popular votes than when Hillary Clinton did in 2016; you only won by electoral votes.
In 2020, Biden beat you and won by 5-plus-million votes by the people and the electoral votes.
You started hollering a year ago that if you lost, it would be due to fraud. You are the only fraud and should be charged with fraud by all the students in your fake college.
You stole the 2016 election but had a smooth transition. You are lying and not giving access to President-elect Biden.
Pull in your elephant-sized ego and admit defeat, that which you are incapable of doing. Act like a president. You have never won the popular (people’s) vote and I hope you do not try again.
Stay home.
ROBERT MEBANE
Lynchburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!