Letters to the editor for Dec. 4, 2020

Divided we fall
Feeling compelled to write this letter deeply saddens me. I no longer live in the United States of America, I now live in the Divided States of America.
What happened to “United we stand, divided we fall?” That phrase originated in the sixth century and has proven itself true time and time again.
We send our leaders to Washington praying they will put their concerns first. Willingness to compromise shows strength in a politician not weakness. Our country will never be united as long as its citizens and leaders believe, “I am always right, and you are always wrong.”
NANCY FOSTER
Brookneal
Who pays for recount?
Now that the election is over, I have a question to ask.
I understand the president has a right to request a recount but at whose expense are all the court cases he plans to bring? If they are being paid for out of taxpayers monies than he, like most people who bring frivolous lawsuits and lose, he should be required to reimburse the tax coffers.
The people voted and it was the first time in more than 100 years that more than 35 percent of the people eligible to vote actually voted. We should be proud so many people expressed their opinion and asserted their voting privilege. Mr. Trump received more votes than he did in 2016, but Mr. Biden received more.
I have been an inspector, which is different from a poll watcher, in both Virginia and New York, and all the inspectors are trained and responsible and the allegations of Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani and not true. No one gets to vote without the approval of two inspectors of different parties; one Republican and one Democrat or independent. Poll watchers are not allowed to inspect ballots, only observe the process, because of the privacy every voter has a right to expect.
Based on the allegations of the Trump troops, I believe they will lose and Mr. Biden will be the winner in this election, so the message should be sent that the loser should pay — not the taxpayer.
NANCY OWEN
Amherst
Biden boom
Congratulations to everyone who has found out they are having a baby. Happy Biden baby boom! Hope is back again!
CARMEN EDWARDS
Forest
