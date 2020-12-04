Letters to the editor for Dec. 4, 2020

Divided we fall

Feeling compelled to write this letter deeply saddens me. I no longer live in the United States of America, I now live in the Divided States of America.

What happened to “United we stand, divided we fall?” That phrase originated in the sixth century and has proven itself true time and time again.

We send our leaders to Washington praying they will put their concerns first. Willingness to compromise shows strength in a politician not weakness. Our country will never be united as long as its citizens and leaders believe, “I am always right, and you are always wrong.”

NANCY FOSTER

Brookneal

Who pays for recount?

Now that the election is over, I have a question to ask.

I understand the president has a right to request a recount but at whose expense are all the court cases he plans to bring? If they are being paid for out of taxpayers monies than he, like most people who bring frivolous lawsuits and lose, he should be required to reimburse the tax coffers.