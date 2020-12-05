Letters to the editor for Dec. 5, 2020

Playing to a crowd

After seeing a WSET story on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors public meeting from Monday, Nov. 23, I wondered what I was seeing.

A resolution was presented to get the board to refuse to abide by Governor Ralph Northam’s latest mandate, which is trying to keep COVID-19 in check. In a heated and emotional meeting, Chairman John Sharp, an elected supervisor, ended up telling the crowd to go ahead and violate the mandate and not wear a mask — just like he was going to do.

He allowed more people into the hearing to the point the room was overcrowded with no social distancing and very few masks to be seen.

As a supervisor, is this the example you want to convey?

Has Mr. Sharp spoken with any nurses or doctors to understand firsthand what they see daily and what COVID-19 is doing to our nation?

Is he aware that the state positivity rate currently is increasing or that our local hospitals are filling up quickly with more COVID cases and that deaths will also increase?

And does Mr. Sharp care for those in his family, both younger and older, who might get sick from COVID or even die just because he doesn’t want his rights infringed upon?