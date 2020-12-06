Letters to the editor for Dec. 6, 2020

Bedford Co. supervisors meeting was reckless
On Monday evening, Nov. 23, I livestreamed the Bedford County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on my computer at home.
The proceedings were alarming.
Not only was the meeting room packed with people shoulder to shoulder, but the bulk of them were maskless.
In addition to this shocking scene of complete disregard for the public health crisis we all face, the chairman of the board of supervisors, John Sharp, an elected official who supposedly puts the health and safety of our community front and center when making decisions, suggested we not wear face masks and that we have a typical Thanksgiving gathering, in direct contradiction to the health recommendations of all major medical organizations.
COVID-19 has killed more than 266,000 Americans to date. It is predicted to kill more than 410,000 by Jan. 1, 2021.
Hospitals are struggling to deal with the crush of patients. Health officials are begging Americans to mask up, social distance, not travel, practice good hand hygiene and help curb the spread of the virus.
Bedford’s numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Medical facilities in Lynchburg are nearing capacity and yet a surge of COVID infections continues to build.
To suggest Bedford citizens go mask-less, in direct contradiction to the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommendations, is irresponsible.
To allow close to 75 mostly mask-less individuals to gather for the supervisors meeting is reckless.
To ignore science and risk other people’s lives is breaking faith with the people of Bedford County. COVID is a serious health threat and must be treated as such for the common good of the citizens of this community.
If the elected officials in this community refuse to take COVID-19 seriously and encourage behavior that puts people’s lives at risk, perhaps it is time they consider resigning.
KAREN NUZZO
Bedford
Better judgment needed as COVID-19 worsens
COVID is never going away and it will get worse.
There is no “curve” any more, only a straight vertical line moving ever higher.
Why?
Because too many people don’t take it seriously and are doing things they know will spread the disease. It’s time for calling out those people.
On the front page of Saturday’s [Nov. 14] print, online and e-editions is a large photo and article about a public gathering that took place at Valor Farm’s groundbreaking event on Wednesday in Altavista. The article said “more than 250 people” attended.
The e-edition photo showed a portion of the people who attended the gathering; the online edition showed a photo of Lynchburg City Council Member Jeff Helgesen in attendance.
Having a gathering of “more than 250 people” violated the state’s limitation on public gatherings. Note the new limit, effective Nov. 15, will be a maximum of 25 people.
In the photos, I can count five people wearing masks and virtually no one following the social distance requirement, Mr. Helgesen is not wearing a mask nor is he keeping his distance.
I’m sure the organizers of the event did not intentionally set out to create a super-spreader event.
Nevertheless they were either unwilling or unable to enforce COVID mandates at their event and showed a lack of concern for the health of the community by allowing this infection spreading event to take place.
Mr. Helgesen, as a person of authority in the city of Lynchburg, showed extremely poor judgment and leadership by modeling the behaviors that will continue the spread of COVID.
The organizers of the event should be held accountable by public health and law enforcement authorities.
I doubt that there will be any consequences for these people but at least they’ve now been called out publicly.
Thomas Brown
Lynchburg
Time to be the second ‘Greatest Generation’
While the noisiness of so many to fight against wearing a mask is frustrating to people who are trying to attract customers or get folks back to work, governing human beings has always been like “herding cats.”
Our blackout during World War II required civilian “wardens” who patrolled the streets and roads, and heavy fines were imposed on those who let even the tiniest ray of light escape.
From January until August 1942, many Americans along the Atlantic coast fought against imposing any blackout, while illuminating our ships and merchant marines to be targets for the German U-Boats.
The reasoning: A blackout would hurt “tourism,” and cause other various hardships. As if any reasonable person would visit there with U-Boats off-shore, just as today no reasonable person will go in a restaurant or store or workplace with un-masked people wandering around.
The German sub commanders called our foolishness their “Second Happy Time,” (Zweite gluckliche Zeit). During this period, Axis submarines sank 609 ships ... [causing] the loss of thousands of lives … roughly one quarter of all ships sunk by U-boats during the entire Second World War.” (Wikipedia, Blackout (wartime); Second Happy Time)
So you see, even the “Greatest Generation” included short-sighted deniers who would call disagreeable information “fake news,” “fraud,” and “Un-American,” or just “inconvenient.” But it will not be the deniers who bring this nation back to physical and economic health.
Now it is our turn to be part of the “Greatest Generation” to defeat the “Happy Time” of this tiny virus.
NANCY R. CARWILE
Lynchburg
The point of the separation of powers
A response to William Miller’s letter dated May 12, 2020:
The idea that only the courts and judges are qualified to or capable of correctly reading and interpreting the plain text of the Constitution, is not only an insult to the intelligence of every American, but also goes against the very concept of America being a Constitutional Republic.
If the nine judges of the Supreme Court can simply rewrite the definition of words, and change the interpretation of the Constitution as they please based on whether they are conservative or otherwise, as Mr. Miller indeed implies, America is in effect no longer a Republic governed by the will of the people through the election of representatives, nor is America governed by law, but America is an oligarchy subject to the every whim of nine tyrants.
Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution says laws are to be passed “in pursuance” of the Constitution and judges are to be “bound thereby.”
Considering this, I have four questions for Mr. Miller.
First, how is it possible for a law to be made, “in pursuance of” or in compliance with the Constitution, if the rights and definitions of the very words used in the Constitution are subjective to judges?
Second, how can judges be “bound by,” subject to, or have a duty to uphold the Constitution, when they can essentially redefine and rewrite what is said in the Constitution at will?
Third, if such is the case, and the Supreme Court is in effect all powerful, what is the point of the separation of powers as outlined in the Constitution?
Fourth and finally, how can Mr. Miller coherently claim to believe in said separation of powers, if the Constitution only says what it says, based upon who sits on the bench?
JESSE MAST
Forest
America is the turtle laying on its back
The far-left liberals, the Democratic party and mainstream media have turned America on its back.
America was created by God, and if He opens a book, no one can close the book and if He closes the book, no one can open the book and no group of people will take this country.
They can riot in the streets, protest and cause disorder. Half our country has voted for President Trump to remain in office, let our Constitution work as designed.
We are showing the world our Constitution works, and we are not a Banana Republic to be overturned by progressive movements and false election results.
We survived a Revolution, a Civil War, World Wars and conflicts abroad. “It ain’t over until it’s over, and it ain’t over yet.”
Don’t believe in the liberals’ thinking, that there is good in abortions, lying, political correctness, normalizing sin and misbehavior, IT IS WRONG.
Love the sinner, not the sin.
Understand why it is said, the party on the left versus the party on the right.
The party on the left is godless and that the party on the right seeks working towards being right and godly.
It’s simple, left or right ways of thinking. If you have an ear let them hear.
The government is not your god, stop asking for handouts and by saying we are entitled to have what we want, is ridiculous, absurd.
God gives you what you need; work for what you want. We pay taxes for fundamental schooling and other elementary assistances (needs), then we work to further our trade, our skills, our education, and those are our wants.
Be strong, hold your faith and hold your ground. MAGA.
RUDY SAUCEDO
Forest
Trump’s cries of fraud hamper democracy
In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a margin of 306 to 232 (discounting seven faithless electors), and lost the popular vote by a little less than 3 million votes.
In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden has won the Electoral College by the same margin, and the popular vote by almost 7 million votes.
In the reality-based universe, these are facts.
Donald Trump’s refusal to concede is irrelevant except in how it hampers a smooth transition in the midst of multiple crises.
His desperate and flailing attempts to delegitimize an election that his Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called “the most secure in American history,” noting “[t]here is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised” is an attack on democracy itself.
Wittingly or not, Trump and his spineless and shameless enablers are carrying out one of Vladimir Putin’s prime objectives — to destroy faith in the democratic process itself.
When you assert that the only way you can lose an election is if your opponent cheats, you echo the words of every dictator who ever strutted across the stage.
We can be grateful the Mango Moron will soon be out of power and subject to legal liability for his long criminal history.
But the damage he has done will linger long after he is dead and gone.
NEAL SUMERLIN
Lynchburg
It’s time to stop destroying this country that we love
One of the given facts in life is loss. No way around it, no way over it, no way under it.
However, people can choose how they accept loss.
They can embrace the sting of losing and become bitter or move on to embrace opportunity — opportunity to recognize those who worked hard for a common goal, opportunity to evaluate strengths and weaknesses and opportunity to learn from hard-fought competition win or lose.
Embracing the sting reveals a person/team/community as just perpetual victims who believe only they are deserving of victory so any loss is because of cheating so they sulk, whine and moan.
It is a complete abandonment of personal responsibility and integrity.
Years ago, when I participated in sports you’d often hear coaches and fans refer to someone as “a player.” Truly a high compliment.
It meant you played every play to the best of your ability. You encouraged teammates. You competed hard but respected your opponent. You accepted decisions you felt were unfair in the moment and played the next play. You worked past the short-term sting of a crushing loss and prepared for the next opportunity.
It didn’t mean you were the best or most accomplished of your group.
It meant you could show class in a loss as well as in a victory.
It was my goal to be known simply as “a player” and I continue to chase that goal through life’s ups and downs.
As the calendar ticks off each day toward Jan. 20, 2021, I truly hope the millions of people who can’t accept the results of the recent Presidential election stop trying to destroy the very thing they purport to love … country.
I hope they can find future opportunities in loss, embrace integrity and aspire to being known simply as “a player.”
WALTER DANIELS
Lynchburg
Gone are the ideals of working together for the common good
Growing up, I lived through the shift from Sen. McCarthy’s brutish conservatism to a more intellectual kind, a la William F. Buckley and Barry Goldwater.
That ended after Ronald Reagan and the rise of the Religious Right and its clear belief that intellectualism leads to a kind of moral decay and the dreaded secular humanism.
Followed soon after was the advent of Rush Limbaugh and others who promoted an increasingly anti-liberal and anti-intellectual agenda that ridiculed any opposing view.
It’s taken awhile, but today’s conservatism bears little resemblance to that of 50 years ago.
Gone are the concerns with sound fiscal practice, promoting civic responsibility, and the inclusiveness of Reagan’s big tent.
Gone are any ideals of working toward anything close to the common good.
In fact, those who champion the common good are equated with the kind of McCarthiestic socialism and communism label and painted as Venezuela-like and strong man Nicloas Maduro.
I find it sad to think the conservative definition of socialism is the very ego driven, authoritarian leanings we see now where if an election is lost, just dredge up a convenient lie and throw out the election as fake and illegal.
Under this logic it would seem the real socialists are the right wing media from Rush to Fox to Breitbart who decry as unAmerican all who might disagree with their power politics, and ipso facto Trump is their ultimate socialist.
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest
The tunnel in Crozet and its bats
I thought readers might be interested in the history of bats and the Crozet tunnel.
When the tunnel was sealed off it became a perfect place for bats to hibernate in the winter.
In 2002, Rick Reynolds did a bat survey in the tunnel. Rick is the bat expert for Virginia Wildlife Resources. At that time there were about 900 bats of three species hibernating in the tunnel.
Another survey was performed in 2012 by Rick, myself and Alan Hale, the County Administrator of Nelson County.
We knew there was a problem when we approached the tunnel and saw a bat flying around the mouth of the tunnel in the cold of February.
Sure enough, many of the bats in the tunnel were obviously suffering from White-nose syndrome and dying.
White-nose is the fungal disease that has caused millions of bat deaths in North America and killed 95% of three of our Virginia species.
We found three species of bats, but in greatly reduced numbers. Less than half of the previous numbers and White-nose would probably continue to cause more fatalities and further reduce numbers.
I do not know if opening the tunnel will now make it unsuitable as a bat hybernacula.
If the temperature is going to stay constant at 50 degrees it will be good, but there is the worry of the human traffic passing through and disturbing the bats.
Hopefully, these bats can continue to use this marvelous tunnel to hibernate and the humans enjoying the tunnel will be able to appreciate — and not disturb — the amazing bats.
Bats are vital to our ecosystems and we need to keep them safe.
BONNIE MILES
Lynchburg
Need continues to grow at Daily Bread
As a board member of Lynchburg Daily Bread, I have seen first-hand the growing needs and increasing desperation of our neighbors.
With each passing month, our soup kitchen continues to set records for number of meals served — 11,120 served in October.
We are on track to serve well over 100,000 meals in 2020, and we need your help more than ever.
Nutritious food and cleaning supplies can be dropped off every day between 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 721 Clay Street. We also need volunteers to keep costs down.
Shifts range from one to four hours, and volunteers can choose to be in the kitchen working in small groups with masks or at the door distributing food to the public.
Meals are all “to go” and recipient interactions are brief but very busy!
The work of our amazing volunteers yielded a value of almost $400,000 in 2019 — savings that effectively translated to 80,000 meals last year.
It’s a small but deeply meaningful commitment that you will want to repeat.
To get on our volunteer schedule, please call us at (434) 845-5703 or volunteer@lynchburg dailybread.com.
Join me in helping so many new families in need.
Our neighbors need you.
Lisa Joyner
Board of Directors Lynchburg Daily Bread
