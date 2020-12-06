Letters to the editor for Dec. 6, 2020

I do not know if opening the tunnel will now make it unsuitable as a bat hybernacula.

If the temperature is going to stay constant at 50 degrees it will be good, but there is the worry of the human traffic passing through and disturbing the bats.

Hopefully, these bats can continue to use this marvelous tunnel to hibernate and the humans enjoying the tunnel will be able to appreciate — and not disturb — the amazing bats.

Bats are vital to our ecosystems and we need to keep them safe.

BONNIE MILES

Lynchburg

Need continues to grow at Daily Bread

As a board member of Lynchburg Daily Bread, I have seen first-hand the growing needs and increasing desperation of our neighbors.

With each passing month, our soup kitchen continues to set records for number of meals served — 11,120 served in October.

We are on track to serve well over 100,000 meals in 2020, and we need your help more than ever.

Nutritious food and cleaning supplies can be dropped off every day between 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 721 Clay Street. We also need volunteers to keep costs down.