Letters to the editor for Dec. 8, 2020

Restoring ethics to GOP
I read Mark Shepard’s letter of Nov. 21, and first, here are some actual facts that have been proven in court.
Of the 28 or so lawsuits filed by Trump lawyers, all but one minor trivial matter has been tossed out as having no merit or evidence, with even Giuliani, himself, saying in court, “This is not about fraud,” because he knows lying in court will get him disbarred, if not criminally prosecuted. He then goes before the public and repeats cravenly, that it is about fraud.
Giuliani is a lying propagandist holding up empty pages as a prop for the cameras. Biden won the Electoral College vote with 306. He won the popular vote by 6 million. He is going to be inaugurated President of the United States on Jan. 20, whether Trump concedes or not.
Railing against these facts does not make you appear to be intelligent, or honorable, or in any manner credible. It just let’s people know the truth is not to be trusted in your irresponsible hands.
The rest of Mr. Shepard’s letter I would assign to guilt projection, where if you are guilty of something yourself, you lay blame elsewhere to escape the consequences. The two Republican run-off candidates in Georgia, have been caught in the same grifting mold as Trump, and should be fired by the Georgia electorate.
It is my hope that ethics, principles, and the rule of law will be restored to the Republican Party.
With how I see the transition playing out, I have little hope for that.
Perhaps if Trump finishes destroying the Republican Party, a party of true conservative values which honors the ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence will emerge.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg
