Letters to the editor for Dec. 9, 2020

Put trust in Jesus
It is quite evident the truth is a very hard pill to swallow, especially if you pledge affiliation to the immoral liberal agenda. A truth so painful they will do all they can to silence it, ban it and remove it from everyday life.
Despite all the disruptions from COVID-19 this year don’t think for one minute it will stop the wicked left from trying to take away the true meaning of Christmas as we now approach this joyous season. They are quick to tell their children to believe [in fairy tales] but will fight tooth and nail to deem the very truth of Jesus Christ birth as offensive and even in some cases illegal.
Like it or not Jesus Christ came to earth over 2,000 years ago, the ultimate gift to save us all from our sins and that is a proven fact through the Bible, history and even declaration from the United States government who acknowledge trust in God as it’s shown in its motto and even our federal currency. With that being said, I say to my community and everyone across the nation: Don’t cave in fear sing joyful songs of praise, put up your manger scene and declare your faith and put your trust in Jesus Christ the reason for the season!
BRADLEY DRISKILL
Spout Spring
Honoring Virginians
I read your interesting article about a new statue for a prominent Virginian in the U.S. Capitol. There was a picture of the Lee statue that has been there for more than 100 years. There also was a list of some of the many Virginians that should be considered.
My favorite is George C. Marshall, a truly amazing Virginian. It then dawned on me Virginia has in the past produced and will in the future produce many outstanding citizens.
Why make the statue permanent? We could change the statue every four years, starting with Marshall. Every four years a commission could recommend a new Virginian. We would then have a way to honor more than just one Virginian. We could then put the replaced statues around Virginia.
They would become Virginia’s equivalent of Lynchburg’s Jane White Historical Markers. Just a thought.
KENT VAN ALLEN
Lynchburg
