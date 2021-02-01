Letters to the editor for Feb. 1, 2021

Harmful misinformation

In response to Lee Formo’s letter to the editor published Jan. 24, Congressman Ben Cline’s condemnation of the riot that occurred at the Capitol was posted on social media at 3:45 p.m., Jan. 6. His message also was picked up by print media and our local station WSET.

His statement: “While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”

Either you never saw this comment or you’re choosing not to believe it happened because it doesn’t fit your narrative. Did you mean Republicans encouraged the riot by objecting to the votes?

Objecting to electoral votes is allowed for by the Constitution and by law, and has been done four times in the last 20 years, mostly by Democrats in 2001, 2005 and 2017. In 2005, Democrats contested certification of Ohio’s votes because of reports suggesting election irregularities.

“How can we possibly tell millions of Americans who registered to vote, who came to the polls in record numbers, particularly young people ... to simply get over it and move on?” Rep. Tubbs (D). Sound familiar?