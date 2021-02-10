Letters to the editor for Feb. 10, 2021

What does Cline believe?
Questions for Rep. Ben Cline:
- Do you believe California’s wildfires were caused by lasers from outer space?
- Do you believe that Bill and Hillary Clinton had John F. Kennedy Jr. killed?
- Do you believe that Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were fake?
- Do you believe that 9/11 was a hoax?
- Do you believe it is acceptable for a candidate running for office to pose with an AR-15, alongside the image of three women who are members of the Democratic Party?
- Do you believe Democrats drink the blood of babies?
You have voted in support of a Republican colleague who has embraced these extreme views and baseless conspiracy theories. Is this representative of you and your party?
DONNA StCLAIR
Forest
Northam’s vaccination priorities are wrong
The Northam administration’s COVID-19 vaccination priorities are cruelly exposing Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens, those age 65 and over, to an early death.
Look at the science. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports those age 65 and older are eight to 10 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than any other age group.
The governor’s plan fails to adequately prioritize this most vulnerable age group. You can see the proof in the Virginia Department of Health Services statistics for Feb 7. Of the 1.52 million doses Virginia has received, and only 1.07 million doses administered, only 35% have been administered to those 65 and older.
Our governor and the Virginia legislature are more interested in saving heinous criminals from the death penalty than saving Virginia’s seniors from an early death from COVID-19.
WILLIAM MCGILL
Moneta