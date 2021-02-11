Letters to the editor for Feb. 11, 2021

Seniors should be priority

It is interesting to read in The News & Advance about the many COVID-19 shot clinics being held for the teachers, law-enforcement personnel and others in Lynchburg, Amherst and surrounding areas.

Campbell County Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild was quoted as saying her department would turn its attention to persons 65 and older after members of law enforcement and school staff were vaccinated. A news item on WSET-13 on Saturday night, in a story about school staff vaccinations, showed a city school office employee getting a shot. She was so happy to get it because she has an elderly relative. She appeared to be about 25 years old.

In a TV news conference a few weeks ago, Gov. Ralph Northam stated 50% of available COVID-19 shots were to go to seniors — the most vulnerable of our population.

Clearly, this has not been the practice in many of the areas surrounding Lynchburg. My husband and I, in our 80s and with medical conditions which likely would make COVID-19 a death sentence, have not been able to get shots. We do not have access to the adequate email service and smartphones required for registration sign-up and have called upon relatives and friends to do this for us. We have heard nothing from this registration although weeks have passed.