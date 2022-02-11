Letters to the editor for Feb. 11, 2022

Always encourage debate

In your editorial of Friday, Feb. 4 ["Protests prompt needed changes," by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch], podcaster Joe Rogan is called out for spreading "false and dangerous lies regarding the coronavirus" on Spotify. You accuse Rogan of using his platform to spew disinformation and hosting kooks such as Dr. Robert Malone, who is well known for questioning the efficacy of COVID vaccines. Malone's comparing pandemic restrictions to Nazi repression is out of bounds but differing views on the effectiveness of lockdowns in the spring of 2020 were likely criticized as lies and misinformation when the country shut down for months on end. The flat-earthers were the ones questioning the experts like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci who told us to shelter in place and we'll save thousands, perhaps millions of lives.

Flash forward two years and follow the science. A recent study conducted by Johns Hopkins University found "No evidence that lockdowns, school closures, and limited gatherings have had noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality." Admittedly, there’s more to come from the scientific community, but Hopkins is a well-respected research university.

Referring to opposing views as misinformation is a misnomer. With respect to COVID, misinformation is a tool to silence and defame dissenting opinions. We should always encourage vigorous debate and a free exchange of ideas in the arena of public discourse.

JACK SCHEWEL

Lynchburg

Kudos to RMS team

I would like to extend a shoutout to Coach Pelletier & the Rustburg Middle School JVB Boys Basketball Team.

These young men played each game with heart, worked together and displayed great sportsmanship amongst themselves as well as towards their opponents. To see these young guys excel on the court supporting each other with high fives and words of encouragement was remarkable. I pray they will continue to show the discipline, sportsmanship and love for the game in years to come.

With an almost undefeated perfect season, seeing their teamwork and efforts made the season perfect. I'm sure the parents, grandparents and fans will agree. RMS JVB — thanks for being an exemplary team! Go RED DEVILS.

Proud fan and grandmother,

DEBBIE HERNDON

Gladys