Letters to the editor for Feb. 12, 2021

Preserving a more perfect union
Those on the “right” have put forth premises in recent days which need to be addressed.
1. “We are losing our beloved America.”
Actually, under President Trump, we nearly lost democracy for an authoritarian kleptocracy, devoid of ethics, dealing in corruption and rot from top to bottom. If that is the America you bemoan losing, perhaps you will be surprised how well America will work with an administration that respects its institutions, and yes, the Constitution. The actual one the other side claims to revere, and then shreds by aiding and abetting acts of sedition.
2. This new administration is throwing out God in every direction.
One could not have accomplished throwing God out of the American equation any better than the events of Jan. 6, and the subsequent support for those actions of sedition, murder, insurrection, widespread property damage, and theft. Can we even describe the level of hypocrisy going on here? Trying to justify having our nation’s Capitol attacked, as being equivalent to the violence exhibited in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder by police, is astonishing. No one on this side condones violence or property destruction, and doing it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — just like the Capitol insurrectionists.
3. The writer touting a series of Old Testament references justifying the death penalty Governor Ralph Northam is considering abolishing.
I would refer them to Matthew 5:38-48. Jesus had something else to say about that. I would invite all my fellow Americans to lay down the conspiracy theories, and the “Lost Cause,” and pick up the Beatitudes and the Sermon on the Mount.
These sources will help us move away from the darkness attempting to destroy the “more perfect union” our children and grandchildren deserve.
MICHAEL WHORLEY
Lynchburg