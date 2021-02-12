Letters to the editor for Feb. 12, 2021

Actually, under President Trump, we nearly lost democracy for an authoritarian kleptocracy, devoid of ethics, dealing in corruption and rot from top to bottom. If that is the America you bemoan losing, perhaps you will be surprised how well America will work with an administration that respects its institutions, and yes, the Constitution. The actual one the other side claims to revere, and then shreds by aiding and abetting acts of sedition.

One could not have accomplished throwing God out of the American equation any better than the events of Jan. 6, and the subsequent support for those actions of sedition, murder, insurrection, widespread property damage, and theft. Can we even describe the level of hypocrisy going on here? Trying to justify having our nation’s Capitol attacked, as being equivalent to the violence exhibited in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder by police, is astonishing. No one on this side condones violence or property destruction, and doing it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law — just like the Capitol insurrectionists.