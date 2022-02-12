Letters to the editor for Feb. 12, 2022

On freedom

During the past two years, I have spoken with several people who have refused to wear masks or get vaccinated. Many said they wanted to be free to choose, that it was their right. Their comments caused me to think a lot about freedom. I recalled how, years ago, I taught young students about concepts like freedom. I told the children that, in a society, freedom came with responsibility and that the two concepts were bound together. To illustrate I told them that their parents wanted the freedom to drive though intersections when the light was green but that required everyone to stop at intersections when the light was red. Without responsible people stopping at red lights, the freedom to drive through green lights dissolved.

In a society with many people, if we want to be free to live without a contagion, we must take responsibility for stopping the virus from spreading. Masks and vaccines are our responsibilities if we are to preserve everyone's freedom to live healthy lives. In short, it is not a question of an individual's right but rather the rights of a society to live free of this contagion. Freedoms come with responsibilities.

THOMAS SHERRIER

Forest

The value of books

In response to Leonard Pitts’ piece, “Trust educators and let them teach [Feb. 7]," I believe that parents and school administrators should encourage students to learn through a variety of literature.

A novel’s purpose isn’t to be a handbook for life. Rather, books teach literacy, the delights and horrors of reality, and the value of experiencing life through another perspective. Novels leave ideas and create questions.

Even a bad example can teach. In his article, Pitts mentioned a banned book that covered the Holocaust. The Holocaust can’t be taught without confronting the disturbing reality of a painful part of history marked by genocide and human cruelty. And yet, most would agree that students should know about the Holocaust. A student should feel disturbed by a Holocaust novel, should fully understand that cruelty is wrong. The takeaway from such a novel is not to copy the actions of the antagonists; rather, it is to value life and the humane treatment of others.

A student’s family holds the most influential teachers a child will ever have, imparting valuable wisdom in various areas of life. And yet, it is essential for children to learn how to think for themselves. Children must grow into adults who can confront difficult topics and independently distinguish good from bad.

Books allow students to consider who they are, what they stand for, and most importantly, why.

AMANDA FORD

Lynchburg