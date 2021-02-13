Letters to the editor for Feb. 13, 2021

There is yet another book “far more factual and important than mine” — the Holy Bible. If you’ve neglected to read it, your life will be in grave danger at your Judgment Day appointment time. I’m ready! I’ve claimed Jesus Christ as my Savior. Some political leaders may want to kill me for that kind of comment one day soon. You might laugh and call me crazy. In some countries, that would happen today. I’m reminded of a Bible verse: Hebrews 9:27, King James Version: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”

Are you ready, friend? We could well be living in these days described in 2 Timothy 3:12-17, King James Version: “Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution. But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”