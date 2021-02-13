Letters to the editor for Feb. 13, 2021

God help our nation
I’ve written a book about these present days that I saw coming but not many folks read a single chapter and that’s OK. I’m just not as surprised to see it all unfolding.
There is yet another book “far more factual and important than mine” — the Holy Bible. If you’ve neglected to read it, your life will be in grave danger at your Judgment Day appointment time. I’m ready! I’ve claimed Jesus Christ as my Savior. Some political leaders may want to kill me for that kind of comment one day soon. You might laugh and call me crazy. In some countries, that would happen today. I’m reminded of a Bible verse: Hebrews 9:27, King James Version: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.”
Are you ready, friend? We could well be living in these days described in 2 Timothy 3:12-17, King James Version: “Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution. But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them; And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”
My heart is breaking over seeing our wonderful human experiment of government by the people and for the people fading into Communist “One Party Rule” rubble in my last years on earth. While I have a much better place to go, Heaven, my 16 grandchildren and some 22 great-grandchildren, apart from a miracle of God Almighty, will never know the wonderful country of free and brave Americans who just had different views on how best to improve our citizens’ opportunities to succeed in building better lives [and that] was all that separated politicians.
Now, we see everything short of firing squads take out opposition. Hate rules in the hearts of leaders, while they make “unity” speeches. God, help our nation return to You.
FRANK LANDREY
Forest