Letters to the editor for Feb. 14, 2021

Waiting my turn

People, take a good look around you, even within yourself, at media information being received day and night. And, think who and why certain people have a tendency to perpetuate misinformation, false facts, conspiracy theories, etc., in order to influence our citizens and communities.

This type of fungus only has a tendency to destroy the respect and comradeship that we have for each other. Look at what one of the great leaders, Winston Churchill said during World War II right after a British victory over the Nazis: “It is perhaps the end of the beginning!” Then look at our present situation with COVID-19 where some of our local political leaders are supporting misinformation that our rights are being violated by the requirement to wear masks, social distancing, gun laws, etc.

What’s wrong with this picture? Who are we to believe: (1) the political officials with their questionable motives aimed at protecting their status and positions, or (2) the highly qualified expert scientists and doctors who deal with scientific facts and supported research and data who are providing these guidelines in an effort to save lives?