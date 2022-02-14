Letters to the editor for Feb. 14, 2022

Guns are not the problem

On Feb. 6, a story was reported in The News & Advance featuring the “Soul Box” art exhibit at the University of Lynchburg ["'This Loss We Carry'"]. One “Soul Box” was very noticeable: a yellow box with simple Sharpie writing that said, “It shouldn’t be easier to buy a gun than to cast a ballot!” It appears that the box’s creator has never voted or bought a gun.

In the past when I’ve voted in either state or presidential elections, my ID has been requested. I was handed a piece of paper, directed to a booth, and then carried that piece of paper, face down, to a man who would then scan it. This process took no more than 10 minutes.

However, when I turned 21, I bought a gun and the process took four hours. That’s no hyperbole; it literally took four hours. Not for long lines either. The paperwork and the entire process left me standing there for four hours.

Upon selecting a gun they ran a background check on me. While the background check was processing I had to fill out paperwork with questions regarding my skin color, give my Social Security number, and go through a list of crimes and mental illness admitting that I had committed none and suffered from none.

While some might disagree with my mental soundness, none of my times voting have ever been so stringent.

I’m sorry for anyone that has lost a loved one either in an accident or a crime. However, the “Soul Box” art exhibit is not at all an accurate representation of the state of firearms in Virginia. The 2020 census reported that Virginia has a population of 8,631,393. In 2020, CBS reported that “around 44.6% of adults in Virginia have guns at home.” The numbers just don’t add up: Privately owned guns in Virginia are not a problem.

Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Malcolm X said, “Sometimes you have to pick the gun up to put the gun down.” I don’t think that these are contradictory statements. Crimes are a heart problem, not a gun problem.

CALEB ROBERTSON

Martinsville