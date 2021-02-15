Letters to the editor for Feb. 15, 2021

Harmful misinformation

With respect to the letter “Harmful Misinformation” published Feb. 1, I must question any conservative who chooses to defend Rep. Ben Cline’s vote to challenge the certified electors multiple states.

Do you now accept President Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States and the election was not in fact stolen?

Or do you continue to claim in public that Joe Biden is an illegitimate President?

It is not a valid comparison to justify the actions of Republicans in 2020 challenging the election results by citing a handful of disenchanted Democratic Congressmen who tried and failed to force a debate in elections since 2000 (and actually succeeded in the case of Ohio in 2004). That’s because, this time around, a sitting President managed to so poison the well that some 70% of Republicans still think the election was fraudulently given to Joe Biden.

I believe you cannot easily separate the actions of the Jan. 6 mob from the attempt of 150 or so leaders in Congress to hijack the election so similar were the goals.

Yes, I agree with Sharon Manley that actions of all these congressmen were constitutionally permitted, but that doesn’t make it right.