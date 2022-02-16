Letters to the editor for Feb. 16, 2022

Our country is in danger

Something is alarmingly wrong in our country. The Republican National Committee has censured two members of Congress for taking part in a House investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol building. That assault was violent, destructive, and ultimately deadly. We’ve all seen the videos and been horrified at the deranged brutality of the attackers. And now the leadership of one of our two national political parties — a once-great party — insists that what we saw was “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

Such a mischaracterization is monstrous. It aligns the RNC directly with Big Brother’s totalitarian government in George Orwell’s 1984: calling the insurrection “legitimate political discourse” is not far from insisting that "War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength." (Even closer is Rudy Giuliani’s assertion on behalf of Donald Trump in 2018 that “Truth isn’t truth.”)

The RNC’s unconscionable pronouncement is part of a larger, more insidious show of contempt for the American people: the GOP’s relentless insistence upon its baseless claim that Trump won the 2020 election, only to have it stolen from him. The Big Lie has been aggressively perpetuated by far too many Republican politicians (and mass-media pundits who support them) and embraced by a sizeable majority of all Republicans. Whenever the Big Lie is repeated, or a voter decides that it must be true, or a legislator refuses to stand up for the truth, doubts multiply about the legitimacy of all subsequent elections, and our democracy suffers.

Presumably, the vast majority of GOP politicians recognize the Big Lie for what it is and perceive the January 6 insurrection for what it was — and they simply don’t care. They’re putting themselves and their re-election chances above our nation and our democratic values.

Our country is in danger. Not because some people are conservative and some are liberal, but because too many people in power seek personal advantage by denying reality and reason. We must be vigilant as we face this threat to the nation. We must not allow these enemies of the state to triumph over freedom, democracy, and truth.

RICHARD C. BURKE

Lynchburg