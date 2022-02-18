Letters to the editor for Feb. 18, 2022

Reflections on education

Dear Mr. Benjamin Cowgill: You wrote on Jan. 29 in your piece “On Divisive Teachers” about the kind of maturity they sought to produce. I found this encouraging to read, as a senior at Liberty who had been homeschooled since second grade. I’ve had many conversations with fellow students who grew up in public school, and many with people who were educated in the home. Most students I meet who went to public schools say they wish they had been homeschooled, and voice strong regrets about the way public school was conducted. They wish public school had been willing to teach them how to think.

It also reminds me of a famous critique on how mathematics is taught, “The Mathematician’s Lament.” And everyone knows that if there is any true meaning found in literature, it is not passed along in the public school classroom. Notice the epidemic of the so-called “gifted children.” They’re praised for their ability to read higher-level books than their unengaged classmates at 10 years old, but who drop off and stop reading anything by the time they hit their twenties. The internet is filled with their resentment for being praised and not taught how to apply themselves meaningfully to reality.

Thank you for your testimony that public schools used to be honest. One common thing I hear is that the school system was built to produce factory workers — but according to what you’ve said, back when it was closer to its founding, it also made stronger human beings. It’s a problem worth thinking about. It’s also a problem that not all young people have given up on fixing. Thank you for your letter.

BRYAN SANDOW

Lynchburg