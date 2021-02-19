Letters to the editor for Feb. 19, 2021

Observing President’s Day

President George Washington’s birthday is observed on the third Monday of February, now called President’s Day.

President Washington’s birthday was first celebrated as a holiday in 1880, in the District of Columbia. Just five years later, the day was made a federal holiday. The holiday is legally designated as “Washington’s Birthday.” As now called, President’s Day, most states consider it a public holiday.

Washington was a great leader serving from 1775 to 1883 as commander in chief of the Continental Army in the American Revolution and subsequently two terms as our first U.S. President.

Many great leaders came from colonial Virginia, our great state, such as George Washington. He took his oath of office on the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. At the end of his second term, two parties developed, the president renounced excessive party spirit and geographical distinctions.

The Democrats and Republicans continue to fight tooth and nail as wild animals hunting prey. With the Democrats now pushing the new president in a hundred different directions, seeking vengeance on former President Trump’s accomplishments, for example allowing an invasion of illegal immigrants now going on.