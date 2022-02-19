Letters to the editor for Feb. 19, 2022

Thoughts on Presidents Day
An Act of Congress in 1879 was implemented to celebrate President George Washington’s birthday.
President George Washington took the oath of office at Federal Hall in New York City on April 30, 1789. This was uncharted territory for this great American experiment in a world led by kings. If he failed, the consequences could be dire for this fledgling country. The United States could easily have reverted to a monarchy. George Washington, ever mindful of his role in establishing the future of the American presidency, approached the office with wisdom, fairness and integrity. Some of his accomplishments during his presidency included the establishment of cabinet offices, establishing key legislation, a proclamation for the first Thanksgiving Day, copyright law and nominating the first Justice of the Supreme Court. George Washington — the man, the soldier, the farmer, the president — relinquishes his office of president in 1797 to President John Adams, establishing the first peaceful transition of power for the presidency of the United States — his last faithful act as our first president.
In 1968, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was signed into law and took effect on Jan. 1, 1971. This act moved Washington’s birthday celebration to the third Monday of February. The act never changed the name of George Washington’s observance to Presidents Day, nor did it combine President Lincoln’s birthday with George Washington’s. However, many states officially refer to this day as Presidents Day or Washington and Lincoln’s Day.
So, no matter whether you choose to celebrate George Washington, Abraham Lincoln or all the presidents, let us be mindful of the great responsibilities we bestow upon these people, the burden of office that they carry and the monumental tasks that lay before them.
JANICE POOLE
Forest