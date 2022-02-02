Letters to the editor for Feb. 2, 2022

‘Tip line’ shows true colors

There is an inherently divisive practice in our schools that needs to be reported. It would create divisions among teachers, students and parents and intimidate teachers. What is this inherently divisive practice? It is the “tip line” that Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin has set up and promoted in an interview on a conservative radio program.

Is the “tip line” a new idea? Maybe not. There is a disturbing resemblance between the “tip line” and a tactic used by authoritarian governments. That tactic is having students report to the government on their teachers.

In addition to reporting “inherently divisive practices” the “tip line” would be used to report when “fundamental rights are being violated” as the governor said in the radio interview. Based on other statements he has made, those “fundamental rights” would include the right of parents to exempt students from school mask mandates. But the rights of parents, or anyone’s rights, do not include the right to infect other people.

Now that the election is over, the governor feels free to drop the “moderate Republican” image of his campaign, and appeal more openly to some extremists.

Jeffrey Rosner, Lynchburg

Required reading

I am a lifelong educator, as was my dad before me. My field was science rather than history or literature, but I had some very good teachers in both subjects in my public school education.

I also had some who fed me the lies that America has fed itself for many years.

One thing they would have all agreed upon however was this: setting up a “tip line” for citizens to turn others in, not for criminal behavior, but for what George Orwell rightly called “thought crimes” in his novel “1984?” That is profoundly un-American.

So let me suggest a short course with required reading for Governor Youngkin and his enablers. The following books should all be instructive.

Or perhaps they’ve already read them as they prepared Executive Order No. 1 and found them instructive in a different way.

“The History of the Stasi: East Germany’s Secret Police, 1945-1990,” by Jens Gieseke

“The Gestapo: A History of Horror,” by Jacques Delarue

“Stalin’s Secret Police: A history of the CHEKA, OGPU,NKVD, SMERSH & KGB: 1917–1991,” by Rupert Butler

“World Turned Upside Down,” by Yang Jisheng (a history of China’s Cultural Revolution)

Neal Sumerlin, Lynchburg