Letters to the editor for Feb. 21, 2021

In Virginia, pro-life representatives have presented The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to protect those babies born alive after an abortion. Democrats do not even want to bring it to vote. Other legislation to include abortion before birth has failed to pass. Massachusetts has legalized abortion up to birth and others followed. Pro-life politicians attempt to at least compromise on abortion but it has fallen on deaf ears.

Can a country that permits such atrocities stand? People act like they wonder what is happening to this great nation. We have turned from God in many ways and have been left to our own vices. May God have mercy on us.

MARY MUGNOLO

Lynchburg

Disparities in access

We talk about disparities and are working hard to remove them. But we rarely talk about the disparity in broadband access. Being from Amherst County, I know the struggle these communities face all too well. The greatest social determinant in healthcare is one’s ZIP code. Where someone lives should not impact their chance at success. We must work together to close the divide and to level the playing field for all Americans, including those here in Amherst County.