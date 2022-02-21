Letters to the editor for Feb. 21, 2022

Won't someone think of the children?

On Jan. 10, the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee voted 10-0 to remove the award-winning graphic novel Maus from its curriculum, citing curse words and female nudity as their primary motivation. The book was being taught as part of an eighth-grade English course (i.e., to 13- and 14-year-olds).

While I am not so disillusioned with my fellow man as to believe that the school board made this decision as some sort of political power play like [author] Neil Gaiman, I do want to challenge the main tenet of their argument.

School board member Tony Allman views the class’s use of a book that contains language and nudity as “promot[ing] this kind of stuff,” claiming it is “not wise or healthy.” This view stems from the same school of logic that proposed that playing [the "Grand Theft Auto" video game] would transform children into criminals. What these arguments fail to grasp is that depiction is not endorsement. In claiming the contrary, the board, like so many before them, have divorced content from context. Modern classics like "To Kill a Mockingbird," "The Catcher in the Rye," and "All Quiet on the Western Front" contain horrific depictions of violence and language of all sorts. But what these authors and most readers understood was that suffering and ugliness were tools, tools used to precisely the opposite effect of what the board claims (give or take a John Lennon).

There are things children need to be protected from. The real world is dangerous and confusing and scary. But books offer us a way to explore that world in a safe way, where we can inhabit it, discuss it, and learn from it in a controlled environment. Shouldn’t the classroom be the same?

BEN MEARS

Forest