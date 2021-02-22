Letters to the editor for Feb. 22, 2021

Late fees and slow mail

I would like to know what can be done about these credit card companies charging a late fee when they don’t get your payment by the due date, especially if you have a good payment history, because the mail is much slower since the pandemic.

I received my bill two days before it was due. I know most companies will waive a late fee, but not twice in the same year.

Some may say, allow more time for the payment to reach the designated place, but you can’t pay it until you have the money, which is at a certain time of the month, especially those of us who are retired.

Is there a legislative representative that we can talk to concerning this problem? We need to stop these companies from charging late fees during this pandemic when the mail delivery is slow due to no fault of our own.

If I’m not mistaken, when you are late with a payment, it is reported to the credit bureaus, which in turn affects your credit history. Will someone enlighten me on what can possibly be done to solve this problem?

DORIS W. LOVELACE

Gretna

