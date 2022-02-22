Letters to the editor for Feb. 22, 2022

Support public schools

Back in January of 2021, teachers were demonstrating in the state capital, advocating for higher spending for public education. As one of the 10 richest states in this country, Virginia ranks just 26th in overall spending on public education. What a sad commentary on how the House of Delegates sets their priorities. Spending on public education should be increased. Why isn’t that happening?

Our new Republican governor’s answer to this question is to divert funding away from these schools and build some new private schools. It seems that Republicans are trying to find a way to segregate the school system again. They won’t say that out loud, of course, but why else would they want to fund private schools where the administrators can deny access to certain children?

Now we have this same governor telling us that the parents know better about masking in the public schools. He wants the parents to take control of public education which is another way of saying that he thinks something is wrong and, hey, let’s just de-fund those guys and let the private schools take over. They won’t say that they believe integration of the schools was a big mistake but that is exactly what the new governor is saying with his proposals.

America decided a long time ago to make this country a "united" country. We need to encourage the public schools and increase teachers' pay. They have a tough job and the future of our country is depending on them to do that job very well and, frankly, if they think these kids should wear masks then they should wear them.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg