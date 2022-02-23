Letters to the editor for Feb. 23, 2022

Pitts’ contempt for

conservatives

In his Feb. 14 article, “LGBTQ kids, raise your voices,” Leonard Pitts excoriates a bill now advancing through the state legislature in Florida, the “so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.” According to Pitts, this bill “says a teacher may not ‘encourage’ discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity ‘in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Pitts agrees with President Biden that this is a “hateful” bill. In other words, he believes that discussion of these subjects among young, impressionable children is not only acceptable, but should be encouraged.

Pitts’ articles occasionally suggest that he is a Christian. A true Christian is supposed to take the words of the Bible seriously. Apparently, Leonard Pitts doesn’t believe in doing this. There are only six direct references in the Bible to homosexuality and, based upon a natural reading of the text, all six condemn the practice. Furthermore, there is not a single biblical text that approves the practice. The conclusion is obvious. If Leonard Pitts believed in the teachings of the Bible, he would not condemn this bill. He would support it.

Pitts also claims that silencing dissenting opinions is “now a routine Republican stratagem.” Some of the issues that he includes in this group are abortion, gun rights, climate change, and the theory of evolution. Inclusion of the last two items in this list, climate change and evolution, is particularly disingenuous, because these two subjects are apparently discussed ad nauseam in our nation’s public schools, almost exclusively from a favorable perspective. That is, precisely opposite from Pitts’ position, it is the conservative position on these issues, not the liberal positions, that are silenced.

This article once again exposes the driving force behind almost all of Pitts’ articles: his all-inclusive contempt for conservatives and Republicans.

STEPHEN BARTHOLOMEW

Lynchburg