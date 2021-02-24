Letters to the editor for Feb. 24, 2021

Remembering Rush

I write today upon the unsettled earth of my dear friend and patriot Rush Limbaugh.

It would take a history book and years of study to find someone who has had a greater impact on the republic than this gentleman —from children to grown adults. Call him what you will, but Rush was never just a political pundit on the side of the far right, but a disciple, a guardian upon the history and defenses of this great capitalistic dream we openly call America.

Upon the pinnacle of this country will forever be embossed the achievements of this great man and the American dreams he spoke of often on his show. The true measure of a patriot resides in selfless acts whereupon one is required to step into enemy fire and allow himself/herself to be a target of opposition — all spent at the altar of freedom where repayment would never be possible. T’was where Rush spent much time.

The greatest patriot of my 51 years on this planet has died and I am sad. I’ll miss you, Rush.

SAM SAUNDERS

Arrington

