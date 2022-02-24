Letters to the editor for Feb. 24, 2022

Thanks from Boys and Girls Club

On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg held its First Annual Big Game 5k Run/Walk on Percival’s Isle. Formerly known as the Resolution Run, the race is a fundraising event and helps provide a critical level of funding for the club as it continues to serve young people in our community ages 6-18. The club opened its doors here in Lynchburg in 2005 and, since that time, has had both the honor and privilege of helping over 2,000 young people by providing a clean, safe, fun environment and preparing them for future success.

On behalf of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, and its entire Board of Trustees, I would like to thank the following sponsors of the event: Genworth, Dodson Bros., Impact Living, Central Virginia Community College, Rehab Associates of Central Virginia, MillerBuilt Outdoor Equipment, and Bank of the James for helping to make this event possible through their generous financial support. Clearly, these organizations are committed towards making our community great by investing in the future of so many talented young people. It is critical to recognize the people and organizations that work so hard to make our community a great place to be and these organizations serve as shining examples. Again, we are so thankful for the support of these great organizations, and we look forward to next year’s race on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.