Letters to the editor for Feb. 25, 2021

No room for politics

You don’t have to be religious or belong to a certain race or to be a member of a certain group in order to be ethical.

However, without ethics, the strong win in life’s struggles through violence and intimidation. Without ethics, we do not allow our conscience to be our guide. There would be no need for churches or faith itself and there would be no principles beyond our own selfishness. Any one of us could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York City and get away with it (just like we could encouraging and inspire another insurrection on Congress then be found not guilty).

The Republican chairmen of the Washington County, Pennsylvania, Republican Party says his U.S. Senator should not vote according to his conscience or do what he believes is right. He is not the only person that forgets his ethics at the church door because I worry about the 55% of Republicans that support force as a means of obtaining their vision (a “The Hill” Poll) and 53% who would vote for Trump in a future Republican primary according to another recent poll.

What happened to the diversity of opinions in the party of Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft or of Barry Goldwater and Nelson Rockefeller?