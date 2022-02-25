Letters to the editor for Feb. 25, 2022

Living at higher risk

I am expendable. No, not to my children, grandchildren, brother or friends, but to the vast number of Americans.

CDC Dr. Walensky “told ABC News that 75 percent of those who had died despite vaccination had ‘at least four comorbidities, so, really, these are people who were unwell to begin with.’”

To most of this country I am expendable. So are the rest of the 9 million immunocompromised people here. I have four co-morbidities (diabetes, heart disease , asthma and overweight). I also have leukemia that has caused none of my three shots to be effective. I have to be extremely careful going anywhere.

I get groceries from the grocery store from a kid who comes to my car window two feet away with a receipt. Until now they’ve been masked but soon, no more. I mask, of course but there is no data on whether one person’s masking while others aren’t is at all protective at close range. Too close for comfort when getting COVID means I have a 30-50% (with my other problems) chance of dying if infected.

So given that, I am no longer safe at the drive-thru window either — a mere three feet from unmasked folks. I can still do take out as long as the server doesn’t come to my window maskless. Soon there will be no one I can come that close to without risking my health and life.

If you see someone still wearing a mask, please consider that they may not have adequate immunity. If they are risking dining at your restaurant, it would be kind to send a waiter willing to mask.

Please also don’t stare angrily at me or start to argue. It’s not a political statement. It’s my life.

PENNY MILLSON-MARTULA

Madison Heights