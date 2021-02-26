Letters to the editor for Feb. 26, 2021

Testament to Walker’s expertise

Thank you for the recent interesting article about Mr. Bob Walker in The News & Advance.

There’s a little more to his story that you might enjoy. Mr. Walker was an astute project manager at Babcock & Wilcox’s Nuclear Power Division here in Lynchburg in the 1970s and 1980s.

During the late 1970s, the company was pursuing a nuclear steam supply system and nuclear fuel contract with the Power Authority of the State of New York (PASNY). I was asked to support a marketing and licensing team that was scheduled to travel to PASNY to make a series of presentations.

The company arranged for Mr. Walker to fly the team up to New York in a twin-engine airplane.

The weather was rainy with wind on the day we departed. I think most of the team was a little nervous about the turbulence, but Mr. Walker was totally in control as the plane floated up and down through the clouds.

I was comfortable enough to take a nap for most of the flight.

I flew with Mr. Walker on company business on several other occasions, and always enjoyed traveling and working with him.

BRIAN DELANO

Lynchburg