Letters to the editor for Feb. 28, 2022

Stephen Bartholomew's criticism ["Pitts' contempt for conservatives," Feb. 23] of an earlier Leonard Pitts column ["LGBTQ kids, raise your voices," Feb. 14] repeats many of the tired talking points we have seen from Republicans who cloak their extremism in the title of Christianity.

It's amusing at best to see people who call themselves Christians use the Hebrew scriptures to justify their positions. By a natural reading of the scriptures, I presume Mr. Bartholomew means literal. This fails to take into account any historical context. Ancient cultures were not like ours. Like many of his fellow Republicans, however, he seems to prefer the culture of 500 BCE to that of 2022. But where is the consistency? Does he turn down shrimp cocktail? Does he refuse to wear a blend of cotton and linen? It's notable that Jesus never said a word about homosexuality. And it should be noted as well that it is not conservatives that Mr. Pitts is criticizing. True conservatives are labeled RINOs by those in the current Republican Party. The criticism is of a once-great political party that has declined into a clear and present danger to our American democracy.

I just went over my 2021 receipts and income. I noticed my share of royalties from Pennsylvania natural gas wells was $800. That was the gas sold early January 2021 — about a week before Mr. Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, made war on America's energy producers, and made America energy-dependent again.

I don't miss the gas income, but I resent being energy-dependent on people who don't like America. Trump had canceled Russia's gas pipeline to Europe but now Europe cannot defy Putin without losing its source of gas and oil. In 2020 Europe bought its gas from America. Even America is now buying oil from Russia.

Elections have consequences, not just for Americans who are about to pay a lot more for everything they buy, but for the entire world. Something to think about as we watch a fiery display of consequences on the nightly news.

