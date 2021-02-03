Letters to the editor for Feb. 3, 2021

Death penalty and Bible
As our state legislators consider a ban on the death penalty, we must look to the Bible for guidance. The 6th Commandment, Thou shall not kill, is often cited by opponents of the death penalty. But one must read it in proper context.
Proverbs 6:16-17, These six things doth the Lord hate: seven are an abomination unto him ... hands that shed innocent blood, Exodus 9:6, Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed (murder). Numbers 35:31, Moreover ye shall take no satisfaction for the life of a murderer: but he shall be surely put to death. Deuteronomy 22:25, If a man find a betrothed damsel in the field, and the man force her, and lie with her: then the man only that lay with her shall die. Exodus 21:16, And he that stealeth a man, and selleth him, he shall surely be put to death (human trafficking). (Leviticus 24:198-20). And if a man cause a blemish in his neighbour; as he hath done, so shall it be done to him; Breach for breach, eye for eye, tooth for tooth (eye for an eye). Romans 13:3-4, For rulers are not a terror to good works…For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil (government authority regarding capital punishment).
The Oxford Bible Commentary also tells us the 6th Commandment forbids all murder (the unjustified killing of another) but that it does not apply to capital punishment or wartime combatants.
The proposed legislation clearly violates God’s law as recorded in the Bible.
SCOTT MYERS
Lynchburg