Letters to the editor for Feb. 3, 2021

Proverbs 6:16-17, These six things doth the Lord hate: seven are an abomination unto him ... hands that shed innocent blood, Exodus 9:6, Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed (murder). Numbers 35:31, Moreover ye shall take no satisfaction for the life of a murderer: but he shall be surely put to death. Deuteronomy 22:25, If a man find a betrothed damsel in the field, and the man force her, and lie with her: then the man only that lay with her shall die. Exodus 21:16, And he that stealeth a man, and selleth him, he shall surely be put to death (human trafficking). (Leviticus 24:198-20). And if a man cause a blemish in his neighbour; as he hath done, so shall it be done to him; Breach for breach, eye for eye, tooth for tooth (eye for an eye). Romans 13:3-4, For rulers are not a terror to good works…For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil (government authority regarding capital punishment).