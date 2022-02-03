Letters to the editor for Feb. 3, 2022

Abortion revisited

Maj. [Edward] Palm’s editorial “Logic and the law on abortion” (Dec. 19) is timely given the Supreme Court’s decision to revisit Roe v. Wade. Unfortunately, this opinion simply rehashes the same arguments that have been made since 1973. Maj. Palm did not address when human life begins or when a fetus deserves protection under the law.

In Roe v. Wade, the court acknowledged the interests of women, the State, and the potentiality of human life in the third stage of pregnancy. The court decided the third stage begins at fetal viability, which has become a moving target over time. Roe v. Wade never declares a fetus a person with individual rights. Rights are only recognized for women and the State on the fetus’ behalf.

What Maj. Palm assiduously avoids is any discussion of when and if a fetus deserves legal protection. He presumes the right to an abortion should be granted to the mother up until birth. When does “human” life begin? Does the State have a legal interest in protecting the rights of an unborn fetus at some time during gestation? Setting aside the religious and philosophical arguments surrounding abortion and “life,” medico-legal deliberations regarding when death occurs might shed some light on when life begins.

According to one provision in Virginia statute 54.1-2972, a person shall be medically and legally dead if two physicians (one, a neurologist) determines there is an absence of brain stem reflexes, spontaneous brain functions and spontaneous respiratory functions. Symmetry would argue that life begins when these physiologic functions commence in utero.

The earliest brain activity occurs in weeks 5-6 associated with increasing movements. Breathing and swallowing motions appear by weeks 13-14. Further, there is evidence to indicate that pain may be felt by a fetus prior to 24 weeks gestation and perhaps as early as 12 weeks gestation.

The Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks is currently before the Supreme Court. Is this a reasonable, defensible law? Maj. Palm’s editorial discussed extreme positions on the abortion question. Is it now time to consider symmetry between brain death and brain life as a potential solution to this conundrum?

MICHAEL A. OKIN, M.D.

Lynchburg