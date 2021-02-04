Letters to the editor for Feb. 4, 2021

Here are some other tidbits I bet you did not realize. The house speaker is accusing the GOP representatives of being the enemy within; protesters in Oregon and Washington state are claiming destruction of property is not a crime; but in D.C., the January riots resulted in many arrests for destruction of property; a New York house member is accusing a Senator of attempted murder; House impeaching a President not in office; about 20,000 out of work for stopping pipeline and the wall construction; allowing biological males to be on women’s/girls sports teams because the identify as females; taxpayer money funding overseas abortion clinics; illegal immigrants eligible for the Affordable Care Act; raising minimum wage to $15, which will cause 1.3 million more unemployed; Biden will kiss up to Iran probably with more pallets of U.S. dollars. There are many more far-left orders — too many to mention.