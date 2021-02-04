Letters to the editor for Feb. 4, 2021

Just like Venezuela
Did you ever think you would see states removing statues, attempting to rewrite or remove history, all in the name of racial inequality?
Here are some other tidbits I bet you did not realize. The house speaker is accusing the GOP representatives of being the enemy within; protesters in Oregon and Washington state are claiming destruction of property is not a crime; but in D.C., the January riots resulted in many arrests for destruction of property; a New York house member is accusing a Senator of attempted murder; House impeaching a President not in office; about 20,000 out of work for stopping pipeline and the wall construction; allowing biological males to be on women’s/girls sports teams because the identify as females; taxpayer money funding overseas abortion clinics; illegal immigrants eligible for the Affordable Care Act; raising minimum wage to $15, which will cause 1.3 million more unemployed; Biden will kiss up to Iran probably with more pallets of U.S. dollars. There are many more far-left orders — too many to mention.
Biden is wanting unity but this is not the way to achieve it. If his liberal actions and his very far-left administration is left unchecked, America will be worse that Venezuela in a few years. All he knows how to do is tax and spend all in the name of unity and racial equity. America, he is selling us down the river, yet many do not want to admit that.
Unemployment will rise, inflation will skyrocket and we will be paying ten bucks for milk just as Venezuela.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest