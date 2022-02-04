Letters to the editor for Feb. 4, 2022

In appreciation of JoAnn Martin

For her four decades of service to Lynchburg's citizens, JoAnn Martin certainly deserved this week's front-page coverage ["Blazing a new path," Feb. 1]. But as we observe her retirement, I think it's worth reflecting a little further on just what the real nature and extent of her service has been.

Government consists of people, but ultimately, government is actually built upon words. From our founding documents, to speeches, laws, ordinances, publications and press releases, words undergird the daily operation of governments at all levels.

For 40 years in City communications, JoAnn was responsible for many of those words in the life of Lynchburg.

She helped to explain changes in public policy, alerted the populace to natural disasters, notified the community of countless events — and along the way helped to define distinct eras in the City's history.

Her talents and rock-solid instincts equip her to communicate to extraordinarily broad audiences, and to bridge disparate groups.

Through her writing, JoAnn gave voice to administrations of both parties, and yet stayed out of the public political fray — not because of neutrality or lack of conventions, but rather because of professionalism. It seems that she saw her main role simply as enabling citizens to get the information they needed from City Hall.

Across those years of capable service, JoAnn witnessed the inner workings of Lynchburg government in a way that few others have seen. (And I’m guessing that there may be some out there who are praying that she will not tell all of the “inside stories” that she could probably tell!)

KIP SMITH

Lynchburg